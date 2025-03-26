inZOI has become the most wishlisted game on Steam, but I wouldn't get too caught up in the hype

Upcoming life sim game inZOI has hit the top of the Steam wishlist charts

It's currently ahead of Hollow Knight: Silksong and Deadlock

It comes to PC in early access on March 28

The excitement around the upcoming life sim game inZOI seems to know no bounds as it shoots to the top of the Steam wishlist charts.

According to publisher Krafton, the game amassed more than 50,000 new followers in a single week - a seriously impressive figure that would suggest the game is on track to become one of the biggest releases of the year.

This certainly goes to show that there is a lot of pent up demand in the life sim market, which has been almost entirely dominated by the The Sims series from Electronic Arts (EA) for two decades.

The latest major instalment in that franchise, The Sims 4, launched all the way back in 2014. Although it has received a steady stream of free updates an countless paid downloadable content (DLC) packs over the years, many players now want a full-on sequel with more modern features but there is no indication that this is in the works at EA.

If you head over to the Steam Top Wishlists page, you can see that inZOI is currently sitting just ahead of hugely anticipated titles including the long-awaited indie sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong, Valve's own Deadlock, and Elden Ring Nightreign. It's also substantially ahead of the likes of Doom: The Dark Ages, Dying Light: The Beast, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and much more.

inZOI is set to release in early access on March 28, 2025. Developer Inzoi Studio has confirmed that it will cost $39.99 throughout the early access period, which is expected to last for over a year. The game will then come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Is it worth getting excited for?

On paper, inZOI looks like a perfect successor to The Sims, with almost photorealistic visuals and loads of customization options. Many fellow life sim fans seem to be looking forward to it a great deal, though I would personally suggest tempering your expectations somewhat.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I've had to opportunity to play an early build throughout the last couple of weeks and I was ultimately quite disappointed with it. Everything here would be a great foundation, especially the pretty visuals and superb character creation plus building mechanics, but there's not much proper meat to keep you entertained during day-to-day life.

Throw in some annoying glitches and you have a game that would likely be a lot more enjoyable after a substantial patch or two. Of course, this isn't too unusual when it comes to early access products, and I'm optimistic that inZOI will improve a great deal over the coming weeks and months.

Just don't expect anything too ground-breaking if you plan to dive in on day one.