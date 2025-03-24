inZOI early access is the most disappointed I’ve been with a game in years

Features
By published

All style, no substance

Promotional art from inZOI.
(Image credit: Krafton)

I can’t remember the last time a game has disappointed me quite as much as inZOI, which officially launches for PC in early access next week.

Having poured hundreds of hours into The Sims 4, I was really looking forward to the arrival of a true competitor - something that would push the life simulator genre forward and potentially usurp The Sims developer Maxis (a division of Electronic Arts) as the absolutely unrivaled king of the genre.

Unfortunately, inZOI Studio’s debut effort is not that. If anything, my week or so hands-on with an early build has only given me a newfound appreciation for just how well-polished parts of The Sims 4 are. This is a $40 release that offers a tiny fraction of the content found in even the free-to-play version of its main competitor and has an inescapable, cobbled-together feel.

Could the developer turn it around throughout early access? Of course, and it’s true that The Sims 4 also launched in a pretty dire state and needed years of content updates before becoming truly worth playing, but it’s clear that inZOI Studio will need to put in a lot of work in the months ahead if it wants a real shot at being top dog.

True to life

The character designer in inZOI.

(Image credit: Krafton)

Let’s start with the thing that I like most about inZOI: its graphics. This is a very pretty game that, despite my initial fears regarding its relatively high system requirements, runs smoothly on the whole. There are two beautiful maps to explore at launch, each with nicely varied aesthetics. There’s Bliss Bay, a sprawling American coastal city complete with a beautiful pier and loads of beachfront properties, and the Korean urban area of Dowon that offers shiny skyscrapers and a distinct bustling city vibe.

Even the Zois (yes, that’s what the sim equivalents are called) look incredible, with realistic skin, hair, and animations. Pair this with a brilliant character creator that offers plenty of aesthetically pleasing pre-sets plus all the sliders needed to accurately capture whatever kind of person you have in mind.

I also have no complaints when it comes to the clothing customization, which has a huge degree of flexibility and allows you to individually tweak all the little parts of each item with expansive color wheels.

You can even import your own textures at the click of a button (ideal if you want to copy some real-life brands) or, thanks to the nifty implementation of some on-device AI tech, describe your dream texture in text form to generate it in a matter of seconds. Are the results perfect? Absolutely not, but seeing how this system responds to prompts like ‘pink ice cream pattern’ or ‘evil giant snail’ is quite entertaining nevertheless.

Everyday monotony

City streets in inZOI.

(Image credit: Krafton)

The biggest issue with inZOI becomes apparent when you’re roughly thirty minutes into your first game. This is the point at which you begin to notice that there is very little to actually do. You’re given a giant open-world city to explore (with an impressive number of simulated citizens dotted throughout its street) but there’s no real reason to ever step foot outside your house.

Sure, you can visit the odd café or mostly empty park - but outside of that the rows of fake storefronts and closed restaurants are going to get old after five minutes. Even if you manage to save up enough cash for one of the handful of pricey cars, driving around such barren surroundings isn't much better.

To make matters even worse, the path-finding is horrendous and actively impedes your play. I lost count of the number of times my Zoi would sprint across the entire map in order to sit on a bench to eat a snack despite already being stood right next to a vacant seat. Even just trying to chat with other Zois can send your character running out of the building for seemingly no reason. It’s bizarre and would be quite funny if it wasn’t so annoying.

A top-down view of a building in inZOI.

(Image credit: Krafton)

Instead of exploration, the real focus seems to be on sending your Zoi to work. Contrary to what some Reddit commenters would have you believe, a handful of the careers in inZOI are what The Sims community would call ‘rabbit holes’ - off-screen black holes that your simulated people simply disappear into for large chunks of the day. This in itself isn't a huge problem, but the fast-forward functionality seems painfully slow.

At times I wasn't certain that it was working at all, as even at 10x speed was agonizing. This, alongside the frequent need for your Zois to sleep, means you're realistically going to spend a lot of your playtime staring at an effectively blank screen, unable to interact.

To some extent, this is also true in The Sims 4, but a functional fast forward and frequent pop-ups with career choices never meant that I found myself booting up Amazon Prime Video on a second screen to stave off boredom - as I frequently did with inZOI.

The handful of active careers, like firefighter or fast food employee, are thankfully significantly better and give you a constant stream of tasks to complete. These are absolutely the ones to choose, but I wish there were a few more to try. I’m sure that this is something that’s sure to be added in future updates, though.

Retail therapy

Building mode in inZOI.

(Image credit: Krafton)

No matter your choice of job, at least spending the money you earn is always a lot of fun. The building tools are impressively powerful and you can easily occupy hours tweaking every single room to perfection.

There’s a great range of items on offer too, almost all of which can have their colors and materials edited for almost limitless combinations. It’s really good and if you’re one of those people who plays The Sims as more of a building game than a life simulator, you’re going to be pleased with these mechanics. There’s even a dedicated building mode accessible directly from the main menu, which lets you create to your heart’s content without any monetary constraints.

Playing around with this mode I did begin to notice the sheer prevalence of product placement, however. On top of some generic options, the roster of TVs is dominated by real-world LG models, complete with their full product names and cringeworthy advertisement-like descriptions.

“The world's No.1 OLED TV, recognized globally” reads one. “An artistic TV designed to complement any space with its evolved a9 AI processor, offering exceptional detail” boasts another. The laptops and speakers that you can buy are largely Samsung models and the cars are mostly from Hyundai with similar blurbs. Some might appreciate the added realism that this brings, but to me, it all just felt a bit tacky.

Props in inZOI.

(Image credit: Krafton)

Another major complaint pertains to the user interface, which is an absolute maze. Important information, like your Zoi’s current needs, is hidden in expandable menus that are often automatically closed. It’s frustrating and seems very poorly thought out. If that wasn’t bad enough, some of the text in menus has not been untranslated or is displayed as lines of unformatted code. This becomes particularly problematic if you’re trying to read ‘Pscicat Guide’, the game’s already often confusingly worded in-built help menu.

All of this means that I wouldn’t recommend inZOI to most players in its current state. If you truly love building or creating characters and are happy to pay $40 for a game that’s good for that and not much else, then you’re not going to have a terrible time with it. Just don’t go in expecting a true replacement for The Sims, or you’ll be just as disappointed as me. I have my fingers crossed that updates are on the way to address most of these issues and, with further input from the community, I really hope inZOI can grow into something better throughout early access.

inZOI launches in early access for PC on March 28, 2025. A PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S version is set to follow at a later date.

You might also like...

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The logo and key art for Inzoi.
The newly revealed Inzoi system requirements are enough to make me go back to The Sims 4
The characters walk across a tree bridge in Lost Records: Bloom &amp; Rage.
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 is a carefully constructed coming-of-age story from the legends behind Life is Strange
The landscape in Atomfall.
Atomfall art director breaks down the survival game's condensed Lake District setting: 'It wasn't so much about how far you travel, but how many things you see along the way'
An Exoborne promotional screenshot showing players using the glider.
Exoborne is on track to be the most approachable extraction shooter on the market, but will that be enough for it to succeed?
Atomfall
I survived Atomfall’s testing countryside and became an ethically murky mercenary
Does anyone care about VR anymore? It still doesn't have that "killer" app
Latest in Gaming
inZOI.
inZOI early access is the most disappointed I’ve been with a game in years
A screenshot from The First Berserker: Khazan
I got absolutely destroyed by The First Berserker: Khazan’s bosses for hours on end and loved every second of it
A screenshot from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle showing Indiana Jones
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle finally gets PS5 release date and I can't wait to don the fedora and crack the whip
A Minecraft sheep.
Minecraft developer rejects generative AI, 'it's important that it makes us feel happy to create as humans'
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 25 (game #653)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #652)
Latest in Features
inZOI.
inZOI early access is the most disappointed I’ve been with a game in years
A close up of a xenomorph with Earth reflected on its head in the Alien: Earth TV show teaser
Disney+ celebrates 5 years of streaming with 2025 lookahead – here are 3 movies and shows I can't wait to watch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
I switched to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 five months ago and I haven’t looked back – here are five things you need to know before buying a foldable phone
iPhone 16 Pro Desert Titanium in hand
I think the rumored iPhone 17 Pro redesign looks great – but is it Apple enough?
AI quantization
What is AI quantization?
Hume AI
What is Hume: Bring emotional understanding to AI-generated voices
More about gaming
A screenshot from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle showing Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle finally gets PS5 release date and I can't wait to don the fedora and crack the whip
A screenshot from The First Berserker: Khazan

I got absolutely destroyed by The First Berserker: Khazan’s bosses for hours on end and loved every second of it
A close up of a xenomorph with Earth reflected on its head in the Alien: Earth TV show teaser

Disney+ celebrates 5 years of streaming with 2025 lookahead – here are 3 movies and shows I can't wait to watch
See more latest
Most Popular
A close up of a xenomorph with Earth reflected on its head in the Alien: Earth TV show teaser
Disney+ celebrates 5 years of streaming with 2025 lookahead – here are 3 movies and shows I can't wait to watch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
I switched to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 five months ago and I haven’t looked back – here are five things you need to know before buying a foldable phone
AI quantization
What is AI quantization?
iPhone 16 Pro Desert Titanium in hand
I think the rumored iPhone 17 Pro redesign looks great – but is it Apple enough?
A still of Kirsten Dunst in a wedding dress in a pond from the movie Melancholia
4 great free movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes worth streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 24)
Hume AI
What is Hume: Bring emotional understanding to AI-generated voices
Beautiful.ai
What is Beautiful.ai: Create modern presentations in as little time as possible
Andrew Koji as Zeek pointing a gun at someone off camera.
Andrew Koji reveals Gangs of London season 3's new mysterious assassin is like 'the human Terminator' in the Sky Original series
Viggle
What is Viggle: everything you need to know about the AI animation tool and meme generator
Murf.AI
What is Murf.ai: everything you need to know about the AI voice generator