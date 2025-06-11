Mindseye's launch has been an unmitigated disaster as players report horrifying glitches and poor PC performance

Mindseye has launched with numerous bugs and performance issues

Players have taken to social media to share clips and frustrations

The developer insists fixes and improvements are in the works

Developer Build A Rocket Boy's Mindseye has officially launched, and first impressions haven't exactly been glowing. No shortage of players have taken to social media to express frustrations regarding the game's performance, price point, and a smattering of inexcusable bugs and glitches.

Some rather unfortunate screenshots and clips have surfaced on sites like X / Twitter. One shows a character stretching into an eldritch abomination after being hit by a buggy. Another shows that facial animations aren't exactly what we'd call realistic, to put it lightly.

Another rather humorous post shows that Mindseye's non-player character civilians have a hard time fighting back when attacked, either by firing their gun into the air or wandering off into busy traffic.

Creepiest Bug I have ever witnessed since AC Unity #MindsEye pic.twitter.com/qHOgYmHRIgJune 10, 2025

Mindseye's Steam page tells a pretty grim tale, too. At the time of writing, the game sits at a 'Mixed' 42% rating with roughly 800 user reviews.

"It’s got that typical bad Unreal Engine feel to it," says the top rated review. "The story is somewhat interesting, but the gameplay is just unplayable, it’s nowhere near optimised."

"The game suffers from some serious technical issues," reads another, "objects and environments load way too slowly, and you literally see them pop into existence right in front of you. It breaks immersion completely and gives the whole experience a very choppy and unfinished feel."

It's not all bad, though. Near unanimous praise seems to be levied at Mindseye's early story beats which point to an enjoyable sci-fi premise and setting. Others also feel that the gunplay and driving are satisfying, as you'd expect from a studio that features ex-Grand Theft Auto talent.

Mindseye did launch with a day one patch that's yet to be deployed on Xbox Series X|S consoles, and the developer has taken to Reddit to promise further performance improvements (thanks, Eurogamer). But for now, you're probably better off avoiding Mindseye until it's received some substantial improvements.