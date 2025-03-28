MindsEye, the single-player dystopian action game from a former GTA producer gets June release date

News
The story-driven thriller arrives this summer

MindsEye
(Image credit: Build A Rocket Boy)
  • MindsEye is launching on June 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
  • Build A Rocket Boy has shared a new cinematic trailer offering an in-depth look a the game's setting
  • Pre-orders are now available

Build A Rocket Boy has announced that MindsEye will launch on June 10, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Today, the studio shared the release date alongside a brand new cinematic trailer for the upcoming single-player action thriller, which explored the game's fictional setting of Redrock City, a "super-heated near-future desert metropolis, where technology is king".

In the 'Welcome to Redrock' trailer, we got a look at Redrock's society and its robot inhabitants, as well as new characters like the tech genius and founder of Silva Industries, Marco Silva, and Shiva Vega, Redrock’s power-hungry Mayor.

Both characters' volatile relationship is poised to impact the city and playable protagonist Jacob Diaz, who is searching for answers about his troubled past.

During the game's reveal at the most recent Sony State of Play, we learned that Diaz is a former soldier fitted with a mysterious neural implant known as the MindsEye, who finds himself haunted by flashbacks of a covert mission that altered his life. His goal is to discover who created the implant, which quickly turns into something bigger.

"We can’t wait for players to immerse themselves in our tightly crafted game, MindsEye, with a thought-provoking story where technology and ambition collide, and the inevitable consequences unravel," said game director and former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies.

Build A Rocket Boy also shared MindsEye pre-order details for the digital and physical editions, both of which will cost $59.99 / €59.99 / £54.99.

Players who pre-order will also receive the Deluxe Edition Upgrade that includes the Premium Pass, the Deluxe Thorn & Kepler Yellowjacket Weapon, Future Jacob Vest Skin, Future Silva Sedan Vehicle Skin, and the Future DC2 Companion Drone Skin.

Physical preorders will also come with the same goodies, along with the Retail exclusive Stealth Silva Sedan Vehicle Skin.

In addition to the narrative, there will also be bonus missions built in Arcadia, Build A Rocket Boy’s custom building and distribution tool that enables the creation of AAA content, "enabling the delivery of new gameplay frequently".

