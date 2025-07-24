Amazon launches a cheaper 16GB Kindle Colorsoft

There's also now a Kindle Colorsoft for kids

Both new models are available to buy now

In our effusive Amazon Kindle Colorsoft review we said that it's hard to go back to a black and white Kindle experience once you've tried the color version – and now there are two more models to choose from if you're thinking of making the switch.

First up there's a 16GB version of the original, halving the storage available on the 32GB model that launched last October. Considering you can still pack thousands of ebooks on there, and it's cheaper, it may be an even better buy than the existing model.

The 32GB Kindle Colorsoft can be yours for $279.99 / £269.99 outside of deals, while the new 16GB edition of the ereader is going to set you back $249.99 / £239.99 – it's not a huge saving, but it's something. These models are yet to launch in Australia, by the way, so AU pricing is TBC.

Besides the storage being cut in half, the cheaper Kindle Colorsoft does without the auto-adjusting front light and wireless charging features. You get three months of Kindle Unlimited included, and the ereader is available to buy now.

Thinking of the kids

(Image credit: Amazon)

The other new model Amazon has announced today (24 July) is the Kindle Colorsoft Kids, which as the name suggests, is for children. It adds to the current range of kid-friendly models you can get for the standard Amazon Kindle and the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

This device costs $269.99 / £259.99, and comes with a year of the Amazon Kids+ subscription service – offering a wealth of child-appropriate apps, games, videos, ebooks, audiobooks, and other content – and a "fun kid-friendly cover".

As with the other Kindles for youngsters, you get additional features: the Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise tools for learning new words, a special OpenDyslexic font, and Bluetooth support for listening to ebooks.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Kindle Colorsoft Kids is also available now, and like the other kid models, there's a two-year warranty you can take advantage of if it breaks. Both these models are likely to make their way into our guide to the best Kindles in due course.