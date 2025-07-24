KontrolFreek reveals new Minecraft thumbsticks, including a model for Nintendo Switch 2
- KontrolFreek has revealed new Minecraft themed controller accessories
- This includes thumbsticks and grips
- Both are available now
Gaming accessory brand KontrolFreek has unveiled a new series of controller add-ons in collaboration with hit survival game Minecraft.
The KontrolFreek Minecraft Thumbstsicks are compatible with the DualSense Wireless Controller or Xbox Wireless Controller and feature a bright green, blocky Creeper-inspired design.
A set of two mid-rise sticks, they're intended to increase comfort and control over extended Minecraft sessions. They also help your controller stand out from the crowd, making them the perfect choice for fans of the popular creative sandbox game.
They arrive alongside the KontrolFreek Minecraft Thumb Grips, more compact versions that slip over the top of your thumbsticks like a cover. They have a similar design, and are available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 controllers.
The Minecraft Thumbstsicks cost $19.99 / £19.99, while the Thumb Grips come in a little cheaper at $12.99 / £12.99. Both are available now via the KontrolFreek website and other retailers.
KontrolFreek is the most popular controller enhancement brand according to data from market research firm Circana. They remain a mainstay of the first-person shooter (FPS) community, with some players and content creators swearing by the small accessories.
