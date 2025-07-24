Battlefield 6 will be officially revealed in a special livestream today

The broadcast begins at 4pm BST / 5pm CEST / 11pm EST / 8am PST

A cinematic trailer or the first look at gameplay is likely to be showcased

Electronic Arts has officially announced Battlefield 6, and a first look at the next game will be revealed today in a special livestream.

The 'Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer' broadcast is scheduled to take place today, July 24, at 4pm BST / 5pm CEST / 11pm EST / 8am PST and can be watched on the official Battlefield YouTube channel.

A teaser was shared earlier this week showing four soldiers overlooking what appears to be a war-torn New York City, with the Brooklyn Bridge caught in an explosion.

EA hasn't confirmed the details of the upcoming livestream or how long it will last, but we're expecting a cinematic trailer at least or a potential gameplay overview showcasing the setting, roles, and first-person shooter action.

Closed beta tests for Battlefield 6 have been running for the past few months, so this will be the first time the game has been shown off to the public.

Before the livestream announcement, it was reported that content creators familiar with the series had been receiving special packages from EA.

It was also claimed by Battlefield content creator Rivalxfactor that there will be a three-day EA event following the game's official reveal; however, the creator stated this would occur on July 29, which we now know to be false and is happening today instead.

