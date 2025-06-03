Hitman developer IO Interactive will show off its new James Bond game, 007 First Light, at a special showcase this week
The first IOI Showcase airs on June 6
- IO Interactive has announced its new James Bond game, 007 First Light
- The game will be revealed during the studio's first IOI Showcase on June 6
- The special showcase will also provide announcements and updates on the Hitman franchise and Mindseye
IO Interactive has announced its new James Bond game, 007 First Light, and it's set to be revealed at a special developer showcase this week.
To celebrate 25 years of the Hitman franchise, the first IOI Showcase will air online and in-person on June 6 at 6 PM PDT / 2 AM BST and provide new details for IOI's franchises, including Hitman, Mindseye, and 007 First Light.
The event will be livestreamed from Los Angeles on IOI’s Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels and feature exclusive trailers, announcements, gameplay demos, and a live Q&A with key figures from IO Interactive, Build A Rocket Boy, and more.
#EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light, a new game by @iointeractive. Mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information.#007FirstLight pic.twitter.com/Zk46IqHQfbJune 2, 2025
The studio has also confirmed that it will showcase its proprietary game engine, Glacier, alongside announcements regarding upcoming content for Hitman World of Assassination and collaborations within the Hitman franchise.
There will also be new information on the upcoming narrative-driven action-adventure thriller Mindseye, which launches on June 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, as well as a first look at the developer's highly anticipated James Bond game, with presumably a cinematic trailer.
"This event celebrates our 25-years history with the HITMAN franchise and shares an in-depth look at the diverse future of our studio," said IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak in a press release. "We’ve prepared some truly exciting surprises."
You might also like...
- Best PC games 2025: the must-play titles you don’t want to miss
- EA has canceled Cliffhanger Games' Black Panther game and closed the studio to 'sharpen our focus' elsewhere
- Sony's Days of Play sale kicks off tomorrow and will bring price cuts to the PS5 Pro, DualSense Edge, the PS5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle, and a host of price cuts on accessories and games
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.