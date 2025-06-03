Hitman developer IO Interactive will show off its new James Bond game, 007 First Light, at a special showcase this week

IO Interactive has announced its new James Bond game, 007 First Light

The game will be revealed during the studio's first IOI Showcase on June 6

The special showcase will also provide announcements and updates on the Hitman franchise and Mindseye

IO Interactive has announced its new James Bond game, 007 First Light, and it's set to be revealed at a special developer showcase this week.

To celebrate 25 years of the Hitman franchise, the first IOI Showcase will air online and in-person on June 6 at 6 PM PDT / 2 AM BST and provide new details for IOI's franchises, including Hitman, Mindseye, and 007 First Light.

The event will be livestreamed from Los Angeles on IOI’s Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels and feature exclusive trailers, announcements, gameplay demos, and a live Q&A with key figures from IO Interactive, Build A Rocket Boy, and more.

#EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light, a new game by @iointeractive. Mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information.#007FirstLight pic.twitter.com/Zk46IqHQfbJune 2, 2025

The studio has also confirmed that it will showcase its proprietary game engine, Glacier, alongside announcements regarding upcoming content for Hitman World of Assassination and collaborations within the Hitman franchise.

There will also be new information on the upcoming narrative-driven action-adventure thriller Mindseye, which launches on June 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, as well as a first look at the developer's highly anticipated James Bond game, with presumably a cinematic trailer.

"This event celebrates our 25-years history with the HITMAN franchise and shares an in-depth look at the diverse future of our studio," said IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak in a press release. "We’ve prepared some truly exciting surprises."

