‘Never say never’ – we ask Hitman developer if Project 007 is coming to VR, and learn how Hitman VR was fixed for PSVR 2

Ahead of its launch I had the chance to demo Hitman: World of Assassination on PSVR 2 – you can read all about why I think it’s excellent here – and while in Copenhagen I was also able to chat with IO Interactive’s Eskil Mohl (the title’s senior game designer) about the team’s approach to virtual reality, the Hitman series, and IO Interactive’s future with Project 007 and Project Fantasy.

Going into this new PSVR 2 port, Mohl explained there were several updates the team knew it had to make compared to the original PSVR and Steam VR versions of Hitman based on all of the fan feedback.

“Of course we knew we had to include ambidexterity so the left hand can do everything the right hand can do, manual reloading was also a must – it’s expected in VR. It’s maybe not going to be the biggest wow factor for players but with 200+ weapons in the game we knew it was going to be a huge task that we had to include.

“We wanted as much as possible to include touch and movement controls – so you have to manually use a key or breach a door with the crowbar – and we wanted you to change disguises in a way that wasn’t a button prompt – where you could manually rip-off the clothes and slam them on to you.”

These are only small interactions but they’re key to selling the immersive experience to players, and that’s why they’re common in other VR titles.

Hitman: World of Assassination - Official PS VR2 Gameplay Trailer | VR Games Showcase March 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Though Hitman: World of Assassination on the PSVR 2 isn’t just an exercise in following the crowd. Eskil added that he also knew many players wanted Agent 47’s blend-in moments – where he pretends to be a chef, scientist, tourist, or one of so many other disguised personas – to be interactive, but the team went a different route.

“We took players back to a third-person view for a few reasons. When you blend in it’s usually because it’s very hectic. You’re hiding and you want to be able to look around and see where that threat is coming from. Also with all these disguises it’s fun for the player to actually see what their character looks like.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Lastly it helps stabilize players, giving them a little break from the continuous first-person movement – which is great, but it can be intense, especially in a long session.”

Glitch, or a happy accident?

If you’ve ever taken a peek at Hitman’s speedrunning scene you’ll be aware of how many surprising exploits the trilogy is packed with. Pause buffering with a pistol can allow you to open otherwise inaccessible doors, shooting near guards in the right way can have them completely ignore you, and if you can find the right combination of a breakable violin and breaching charge you’ll be sent hundreds of feet into the air allowing you to make otherwise impossible sniper shots.

I asked Eskil if the team thought about trying to patch some of these unintended glitches in this port, but he explained that they could spend a lifetime patching exploits and still miss some in a game as big as theirs. Your most dedicated players will always find a way to break things, and when they do it’s actually really cool.

“So I think in Marrakesh there’s a key that you can’t reach unless you go to the other side of a table and start trespassing, but in VR you can just reach over and grab it. Is that an exploit? Yeah, but it felt good so we just left it in.”

But IOI didn’t want everything to feel easier in VR.

“When adding dual-wielding we were worried it would mess up the balance of the game. We didn’t want every mission to be solved by having a player run in guns blazing with two of the heavier machine guns. Because of manual reloading the game actually self balances, which we were glad about.

"But it can still be fun to try. In missions like Colorado I’ve tried going in, alerting guards by firing into the air, and see how long I can hold out.”

So, what's next?

Project 007 VR? (Image credit: IO Interactive)

As for IO Interactive’s future, as expected Eskil played things close to the chest.

He couldn’t go deep into the team’s upcoming Hitman: World of Assassination plans – in or out of VR with respect to future seasonal content – but Eskil noted that there are some bonus campaigns like Patient Zero and the The Sarajevo Six which aren’t yet in this VR port, though perhaps they’ll be added one day.

Of course, I took the chance to try and probe about the studio’s two upcoming projects Project 007, and the new Project Fantasy IP.

I had spotted a few black and white photos on the wall in a side office from the classic James Bond movies – featuring the iconic Aston Martin DB 5, and a headshot of Sean Connery (I think, it may have been a different Bond actor but I only got a quick look) – so I secretly hoped I might be able to pry something from the interview.

Alas, Eskil was on form and deflected my questions, but when I made my final gambit to jokingly ask about the possibility of Project 007 VR he chuckled and replied “Never say never.”

I’m not taking that as anything close to a confirmation, but with this latest attempt at VR IO Interactive has proven it knows what makes the medium work – so I for one would love to see them make more XR titles.

Hitman’s also an excellent showcase for other PlayStation game developers on how to adapt a flat game to PSVR 2, and I’d like to believe that other studios will try to copy IOI’s lead and maybe revitalize an otherwise floundering PSVR 2 market. Again, I won’t be holding my breath, but a VR enthusiast can dream can’t he?