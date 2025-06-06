I can’t believe Deadpool is finally making his gaming return, and it’s as a hilarious Meta Quest 3 exclusive

Is it a bird? A plane? No, it’s the Merc with a Mouth flying face-first into his next game: Marvel’s Deadpool VR – and it’s coming exclusively to the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S.

We just got our first trailer for the title at Summer Game Fest, and it’s jam-packed with violence against a host of Marvel villains and Deadpool’s signature humor.

While the gameplay focus doesn’t tell us too much about the story, the trailer’s description reveals that Deadpool has been given the chance to make big bucks after being transported to Mojoworld, which X-Men animated fans will recognise as the home of the TV-obsessed Mojo.

He signs a contract (which he obviously doesn’t read properly) and that sends him across the Marvel universe to face off against Hydra goons, the Hand, and iconic villains including Omega Red and Mephisto.

Marvel’s Deadpool VR | Red Band Gameplay Trailer | Meta Quest Platform - YouTube Watch On

In a press release sent out to us ahead of the announcement, the combat style was described as “if you can imagine it, you can probably do it.” Based on what we’ve seen, this appears to be the case.

Deadpool blocks incoming fire with his katanas before wall running while shooting at his foes and finishing them off by chucking his pistol at the robot trying to gun him down. Later in the trailer, we see him throwing appendages (his own and others) at his foes, pressing a goon’s face into a spinning plane propeller, and using the Hand’s kunai against them.

If you like action-packed VR sandboxes, this looks like it could be right up your street, as the footage seems to stress the importance of creative killing rather than simply flailing your katanas around.

All the while, Neil Patrick Harris is delivering humorous quips as the voice actor for Deadpool in this title. And while we only get a small taste of his performance, he already sounds like a great pick for the role with his characteristically dry, sarcastic humor.

Meta and developer Twisted Pixel haven’t yet given this title an exact release date, but have said it’s coming “Late 2025,” and it can’t come soon enough.

Deadpool and his fans have been crying out for a new video game.

Since his 2013 title’s release, the character’s popularity has skyrocketed thanks to a trilogy of much-loved movies starring him. However, Activision also lost the Marvel license it had in 2014, so the game is impossible to get digitally and can’t be rereleased physically.

That’s why copies of the 2013 Deadpool game have seen prices over $100 / £100 at times, and can still fetch prices in the $50 / £40 range from resellers.

If this Meta Quest 3 title can live up to the superhero-fantasy that was Batman: Arkham Shadow – one of the best Batman games ever made, and the perfect title for anyone who has dreamt of wearing the cowl – I exp[ect it could be the sought of 2025 system seller the Quest 3 and Quest 3s have been looking for (especially given rumors that a Meta Quest 4 refresh has been delayed until at least 2027).