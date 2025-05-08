Meta announces big change to its Quest 3 game subscription – but it remains as great a deal as ever

Your Meta Quest+ subscription is now going to be called Meta Horizon+

Two new games are joining the catalog: Deisim and Medieval Dynasty New Settlement

For this month you can also play Pavlov Shack and Kill It With Fire VR for free

Meta is making changes to its Meta Quest+ subscription – but thankfully it’s just the name that will be altered and it will remain the excellent deal it's always been.

So, while the service will now be called Meta Horizon+, it will still offer the same subscription service for VR experiences that gives you access to a suite of Quest games.

You can think of Meta Horizon+ as Meta’s Netflix or Xbox Game Pass. Each month you pay a fee of $7.99 / £7.99 / AU$12.95 (or a yearly cost of $59.99 / £59.99 / AU$99.95) so you access a rolling catalog of titles. You’ll also get two games each month that you can ‘keep’ – well, to an extent; you can play them for as long as you remain subscribed.

This month those two free games are Pavlov Shack and Kill It With Fire VR. Pavlov Shack is a team-based VR shooter which focuses on realistic weapon handling and vehicles across a variety of game modes including 5v5 search and destroy and TTT murder mystery, among others

Meanwhile, Kill It With Fire gives you a host of destructive tools to hunt down and exterminate eight-legged menaces hiding in your home. Though speaking as an arachnophobe the game can feel just as terrifying as it is cathartic.

This'll teach that spider to hide in your garden (Image credit: Casey Donnellan Games LLC / tinyBuild)

Subscribers will also see two new titles adding to the wider rotating catalog in the form of Deisim and Medieval Dynasty New Settlement. Plus, there are limited-time deals for subscribers on several games including Skydance's Behemoth.

Frankly if you have a Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S headset, Meta Horizon+ feels almost like a must-have given the breadth of experiences it can expose you to at a very affordable price.

Best of all you’ll get your first month free if you haven’t signed up before, meaning there’s even less to lose by giving it a try. Based on my experience with the service, you won’t be disappointed.