Save up to $50 on the Meta Quest 3S and get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow

The Meta Quest 3S is one of the most affordable gateways into VR, which is why it's especially worth buying now while it's on sale. For a limited time, you can get the Meta Quest 3S for as little as $269.99 (was $299.99) with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow.

The 128GB MetaQuest 3S is the more affordable option at $269.99, and the 256GB model costs just a bit more at $349.99 (was $399.99). Batman: Arkham Shadow costs nearly $50 on its own, so the discount on the headset plus the game totals between $80 and $100.

Today's best VR headset deal

Meta Quest 3S: was $269.99 now $299.99 at Meta The Meta Quest 3S is one of our best budget VR headsets. Right now, Meta is bringing back a fan-favorite deal with a price cut and a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, one of the most lauded VR games in recent history. The cheapest Meta Quest 3S bundle comes with 128GB of storage for $269.99, though you can pay for 256GB for $349.99 instead.

In our Meta Quest 3S review, we highlighted the price-to-quality ratio as one of its biggest strengths alongside the Horizon OS software. It shares the same chip as its higher-end sibling, the Meta Quest 3, so it runs even large-scale games like Batman: Arkham Shadow without any issues (even if the graphics are a tier down from the pricier Quest 3).

Batman: Arkham Shadow, which you can currently get for free with your Quest 3S, has received multiple awards, including the Best VR/AR Game award at the 2024 Game Awards and the DICE award for Immersive Reality Game of the Year. Our reviewer also rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars, describing it as an "almost flawless VR experience."

Even though the Meta Quest 3S offers great value for a budding VR enthusiast, you may want to consider the Meta Quest 3 if you're already a veteran because it offers better resolution and storage space. You can read more in our comparison between the Meta Quest 3 vs Meta Quest 3S. If you're curious about other options, you can also browse our best VR headsets.