Flash sale: AT&T will pay you up to $150 to sign up for its fiber internet today
Sick of slow internet? Switch-up to save big at AT&T this week
AT&T is holding a flash sale this week, including a superb deal on the brand's already-excellent high-speed fiber internet.
For a limited time only, you'll get an additional gift card of up to $150 in value when you sign up for a new plan - an excellent freebie that you can use to get cheaper bills after a few months.
Prices start at around $55 per month for the 300Mbps connection, but this entry-level plan only comes with a $50 gift card. For the full $150, you'll have to sign up for the 1 Gbps plan or higher, which starts at $80 per month.
While AT&T's fiber internet can be pricey, and availability is still limited in some areas, you'll get a super-speedy connection that's perfect for gaming, streaming, and multiple users. If you're an existing AT&T mobile customer, then you'll also be entitled to a 20% discount when you sign up for the brand's fiber internet plans. That can equate to over $275 per year in total savings, so bundling together both your plans under AT&T is a solid option.
Today's best AT&T fiber internet deal
AT&T fiber internet: get up to $150 gift card with new line at AT&T
Sick of slow internet? Upgrade to AT&T's excellent fiber internet plans this week and get a free prepaid reward card of up to $150 in value. This limited-time-only flash sale deal is available alongside an additional 20% discount for AT&T mobile customers, meaning you can bundle up your plans to get massive discounts of over over $275 per year.
If you're a new AT&T customer, then there's yet another promotion that's worth considering this week. The carrier, in addition to the above gift card and bundle discounts, is also offering a whopping 6 months of service for free when you sign-up to both a fiber internet plan and mobile plan. Combined, these can be pretty pricey but you'll get access to a massive discount here - and the various deals that AT&T also offers on the latest phones from Samsung, Apple, and other leading brands.
