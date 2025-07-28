Sick of slow internet? Switch-up to save big at AT&T this week

AT&T is holding a flash sale this week, including a superb deal on the brand's already-excellent high-speed fiber internet.

For a limited time only, you'll get an additional gift card of up to $150 in value when you sign up for a new plan - an excellent freebie that you can use to get cheaper bills after a few months.

Prices start at around $55 per month for the 300Mbps connection, but this entry-level plan only comes with a $50 gift card. For the full $150, you'll have to sign up for the 1 Gbps plan or higher, which starts at $80 per month.

While AT&T's fiber internet can be pricey, and availability is still limited in some areas, you'll get a super-speedy connection that's perfect for gaming, streaming, and multiple users. If you're an existing AT&T mobile customer, then you'll also be entitled to a 20% discount when you sign up for the brand's fiber internet plans. That can equate to over $275 per year in total savings, so bundling together both your plans under AT&T is a solid option.

Today's best AT&T fiber internet deal

AT&T fiber internet: get up to $150 gift card with new line at AT&T

If you're a new AT&T customer, then there's yet another promotion that's worth considering this week. The carrier, in addition to the above gift card and bundle discounts, is also offering a whopping 6 months of service for free when you sign-up to both a fiber internet plan and mobile plan. Combined, these can be pretty pricey but you'll get access to a massive discount here - and the various deals that AT&T also offers on the latest phones from Samsung, Apple, and other leading brands.