Upgrade your internet to over 2Gbps and get $400 off Samsung products with this Verizon FIOS deal

Looking to take your home internet to the next level? Verizon's FIOS internet is currently available with a five-year price guarantee and $400 Best Buy gift card for Samsung products - two significant perks that are well worth considering this week.
For those who don't already know, FIOS is Verizon's top-tier full fibre internet, meaning it's easily one of the quickest (if not the quickest) internet setups you can get for your home.
The $400 Best Buy gift card is eligible with either the 1 Gig or 2 Gig packages, which include extended five-year price guarantees and a free streaming perk of your choice. If you're an existing mobile customer, you'll also be able to get an exclusive bundle deal, getting a massive $25 discount per month. All-in-all, a very strong deal if you're looking to upgrade to full-fibre internet with speeds of up to 2Gbps.
Sick of slow internet? Upgrade to the Verizon FIOS 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan to get incredible full-fibre download speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps. On top of that, Verizon is also throwing in an enticing $400 gift card to redeem on Samsung products at Best Buy when you spend over $800 - a substantial freebie that's perfect for big-screen TVs, appliances, and high-end tablets.
It's worth noting that the $400 gift card for Samsung products is eligible when you spend over $799, so it's not exactly a freebie. It could, however, be useful if you're planning on a big ticket purchase like a TV or major appliance. Both are specifically listed in the promo details - and both have discounts over at Best Buy right now that you can likely stack on top of the gift card saving.
