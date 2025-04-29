Ending soon: your chance to get a free Meta Quest VR headset or Samsung TV with Verizon Home Internet
Verizon's latest promotion is one of the best since Black Friday
Calling all prospective Verizon Home Internet users: this is your last chance to get your hands on the excellent promotion that's currently running at the carrier. Until tomorrow night, you can still get either a Meta Quest 3S VR headset or a 43-inch Samsung TV alongside a new line on the Verizon 5G Home Plus internet plan.
Unfortunately, you can't get both gifts with a line here - you'll have to pick one. Of the two, I'd recommend the Meta Quest 3S since it's our favorite budget VR headset here at TechRadar. However, the TV could be handy as a cheap display for the bedroom or kitchen, as it's valued at around $250, so it's a relatively basic model.
As stated, this promotion is valid with the 5G Home Plus plan. At $70/mo, it's a little pricier than the standard 5G Home plan, but you get quicker speeds, unlimited 4K video streaming, and a free subscription to Netflix or the Disney Bundle.
Get a free TV or VR headset with Verizon home internet
Verizon home internet: get a free Samsung TV or Meta Quest 3S
Verizon's deals don't just cover the latest phones from Apple and Samsung, you'll also find great freebies available with its 5G Home internet packages. Right now, new customers can either get a free 43-inch Samsung TV or a Meta Quest 3S VR headset when they switch over from a rival carrier. Of the two, I'd probably go for the headset here as the TV is on the small side, but having an extra TV could be handy depending on your needs. Both gifts are worth $300, so they aren't small bonuses by any stretch of the imagination.
It's a good time to consider upgrading your internet or switching to Verizon since the carrier has just upped its three-year price guarantee on the 5G Home Plus plan to an impressive four years. While this won't cover taxes or any other fees, it could be handy if you want to insulate yourself from any kind of unforeseen headwinds.
If you're interested, I've rounded up a few more of this week's best Verizon deals below. Note that existing mobile customers can get a decent discount on the 5G Home Internet plan (down to $55/mo), so there's an added incentive to bundle everything together.
More of this week's best Verizon deals
Verizon: three-year price guarantee on all plans
Verizon's latest promotion for its plans isn't super exciting but it is extremely handy. Both new and existing customers can currently get a three-year price guarantee on all plans at the carrier right now when they either sign up or renew. This is useful, but note that it only applies to the baseline plan cost rather than taxes, which could be subject to change outside of the carrier's control.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited plan plus free tablet and smartwatch
Verizon's just surprised us with the best deal yet on the stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra. Almost unbelievably, right now you don't even need a trade-in rebate to get this stunning premium device for free. All you need is a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan and the carrier is willing to waive the entire $1,200 cost of this device over the duration of your plan. Also, if you're looking for some cheap bonus accessories, you can throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet as gifts. Note, however, you will need to pay a little extra per month for these accessories' cellular lines.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch
Verizon's current deal on the iPhone 16 Pro is the best I've seen on this stunning flagship. Unlike with previous promotions, right now you don't even need to trade-in to get this high-end device for free alongside a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan. While the plan required here is the priciest option at the carrier, not having to trade-in is a superb bonus here. You can also take advantage of another promotion that lets you throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch SE right now, though note that you will have to pay extra for accessory cellular lines.
