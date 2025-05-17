It's a great time to consider upgrading your phone or internet at Verizon this weekend. The carrier has just launched a comprehensive 'Red Hot Deal Days' sale that includes some of the best deals this year on the latest iPhones, Samsung devices, and much more.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been busy looking through the entire sale to find the best value options. You can check out my recommendations just below.

As you'd imagine, most of these deals are tied to hefty unlimited plans, but there are some record-breaking options right now. For example, you don't even need a trade-in to get the super high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max for free alongside a line right no,w and you can also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch if you're happy to pay for accessory cellular lines.

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is also available for free today if you're looking for the latest and greatest. Note that you do require a trade-in, but today's maximum rebate of $1,099 is one of the best you'll find anywhere on this device.

Note that today's Red Hot Deal Days sale at Verizon will run through to May 28th so it's an early Memorial Day sale of sorts. If you want to check out what else is available this weekend, it's well worth checking out our main Memorial Day sales page.

Verizon Red Hot Deal Days

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch

Verizon's current deal on the iPhone 16 Pro is the best I've seen on this stunning flagship. Unlike with previous promotions, right now you don't even need to trade-in to get this high-end device for free alongside a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan. While the plan required here is the priciest option at the carrier, not having to trade-in is a superb bonus here. You can also take advantage of another promotion that lets you throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch SE right now, though note that you will have to pay extra for accessory cellular lines.

Apple iPhone 16: four free devices plus an unlimited plan for $25/mo per line

Looking for one of the latest iPhones but don't want the high-end plan at Verizon? The carrier's current promotion on the standard iPhone 16 is a fantastic choice. Like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, this one is currently free without a trade on an unlimited plan, but it doesn't require the Ultimate or Plus plan. With the basic Welcome Unlimited plan, it's possible to get up to four devices for free on a plan that costs just $100 for four lines. Not bad!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's opening Galaxy S25 Edge deal is relatively standard for the carrier. You'll have to trade in an old device to get a discount on this shiny new flagship, and naturally, you'll need a line on an unlimited plan, too. With that said, the maximum rebate of up to $1,099 that covers the entire cost of the device is a little better than the usual $1,000 off we see from the major carriers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: free with an unlimited plan, plus free tablet and smartwatch

If you like the idea of a free Samsung Galaxy device without a trade-in but need a deal that's eligible on the Plus plan, then consider the Galaxy S25 Plus at Verizon. Unlike with the above deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra above, you don't need the highest-end unlimited plan tier to be eligible for a free device here - only the middle tier. You can also throw in that same free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S10 FE as bonus gifts if you're happy pay a little extra per month for the cellular lines.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited data plan, plus free tablet and smartwatch at Verizon

Even though there's a new Samsung flagship in town, Verizon's deals on the slightly older S25 series are still worth checking out. In fact, today's deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best I've ever seen. No trade-ins are currently needed to get this device for free alongside a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan and you can also throw in a free tablet and smartwatch as bonus gifts if you're willing to pay for their cellular lines.

Verizon 5G home internet: get $400 off Samsung products with select home internet plans

Verizon's headline 'Hot Deals Day' promo on its home internet plans is a massive $400 coupon that's redeemable at Best Buy when you spend $800 or more on select Samsung products. Note, the promo details don't specify what Samsung products are eligible, but does refer to TVs, appliances, laptops, and speakers, so there should be plenty of options for cheap tech!

Verizon 5G home internet: free Ray-Ban Meta glasses with select plans

Another great Home Internet deal at Verizon, you can instead get yourself a brand new pair of Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses with a new line today. These glasses, which are worth $299, feature a stylish design, 12MP camera, and Meta AI built-in for various WhatsApp, FaceBook, and Messenger integrations.

