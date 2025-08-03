You can get a free iPhone 16 Pro and NFL Sunday ticket at Verizon this week - here's how

Verizon's latest deals make this the perfect time to upgrade to an iPhone 16, especially if you're an NFL fan. Right now, you can not only get the iPhone 16 Pro for free alongside a new unlimited data line, but the carrier is also throwing in a free NFL Sunday ticket.

While you will need to trade in for this particular deal, it's eligible for both new customers and those looking to upgrade to one of the carrier's higher-end postpaid unlimited plans.

The ticket, which is worth $480 by itself, will get you completely unlimited streaming access to the upcoming 2025 NFL season on YouTube. It supports up to 4 games on one screen, mobile streaming, and includes key highlights and plays.

The ticket is a seasonal freebie, and it stacks on top of the usual trade-in rebate on the iPhone 16 Pro. We have, on occasion, seen this device given away for free alongside new unlimited lines, but today's criteria state you can hand over a phone in any condition, which is still a really flexible offer that's worth checking out.

Today's best iPhone 16 Pro deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line and trade-in, plus free NFL Sunday ticket at Verizon

Verizon is bundling in a free NFL Sunday ticket with eligible 5G phone purchases this week, including the stunning iPhone 16 Pro. This device is available for free with an eligible trade-in rebate currently, so it's the perfect time to consider upgrading if you're an NFL plan.

As previously stated, the NFL ticket is in fact available alongside most 5G phones and even internet plans at Verizon this week. Generally speaking, if you're a new customer or an existing customer upgrading, then you'll be eligible for a free ticket between now and early September, when the season is due to start.

If you're not interested in the iPhone 16 Pro, then you could instead consider the Samsung Galaxy S25 range, the Google Pixel 9, or even the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 7; all of which are currently available with new-line discounts or trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off.