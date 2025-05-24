T-Mobile's best-ever iPhone 16 Pro deal is live - get it for free with no trade-in needed
Eligible with a switch and new unlimited data plan
T-Mobile has just launched its best iPhone 16 Pro deal yet, with the carrier currently giving away a brand-new device for free when you open a new line on an eligible unlimited plan. Unlike before, no trade-in is required for this limited-time promotion, which makes it an extremely compelling option.
While this deal is exclusive to new customers switching to T-Mobile, this is the first time we've seen the carrier give the device away at no cost without the need for a trade-in.
As always, there are a few conditions to be aware of, however. To be eligible, you’ll need to sign up for one of T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plans, which are among the carrier's more premium unlimited options. These plans come with added benefits like high-speed unlimited data, free streaming subscriptions, and decent upgrade options down the line, but they are pricey.
Still, considering the high price tag of the iPhone 16 Pro is $999 if you buy it upfront, this promotion offers great value. It's definitely one of the better iPhone deals on the market currently if you're looking to pair up your device with a higher-end unlimited plan.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro deal at T-Mobile
Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a switch and new unlimited plan at T-Mobile
T-Mobile has launched an exceptional iPhone 16 Pro deal this week, offering the device for free with a new line on an eligible unlimited plan. This limited-time offer is exclusive to new customers switching to the carrier and marks the first time T-Mobile has waived the usual trade-in requirement for this model. You will, however, have to be on the higher-end Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plans to be eligible here - which are the more expensive options at the carrier.
In addition to the above deal on the iPhone 16 Pro, T-Mobile is also offering new customers an additional $800 to help pay off any outstanding phone contracts at rival carriers. According to the terms and conditions, that's in addition to the phone deal here and arrives in the form of a prepaid Mastercard. Overall, a great bonus and one that's well worth considering if you're looking to make the switch.
Shop today's best Memorial Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, lawnmowers & vacuums
- Appliances: up to 50% off major appliances at Best Buy
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $117
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Casper: up to 30% off all mattresses
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses - deals from $399
- Home Depot: 35% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: up to 40% off grills, appliances, tools & patio
- Nectar: mattress deals from $349, up to 50% off
- Purple: up to $700 off mattresses + free base
- Samsung: up to $1,500 off select appliances
- Target: 50% off patio furniture & accessories
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 mattress sets
- Walmart: grills, mattresses, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.