Verizon just brought back its best iPhone 16 Pro deal ever – a free device, iPad, and Apple Watch without a trade-in
Eligible with one of the carrier's MyPlan unlimited plans
Verizon is no stranger to iPhone deals but the carrier tends to switch out its offerings relatively regularly. Right now, however, we've just hit another sweet spot in terms of value.
Of particular note is the carrier's deal on the iPhone 16 Pro, which is currently available for free without the usual trade-in on any of the carrier's MyPlan unlimited plan. That includes the basic Welcome unlimited plan, which is one of the cheaper 'big carrier' unlimited plans out there right now.
Running for 36 months, the Welcome Unlimited plan starts at $65/mo for a single line but includes significant multi-line discounts. With this particular deal, it's possible to get four lines for just $30/mo with free devices to boot.
In addition, you can also bundle in a free iPad and Apple Watch as bonus gifts, which is another regular promotion at the carrier. While potentially excellent, note that you still need to pay for the accessory cellular lines when you claim these devices. Depending on your plan, these can be relatively cheap, but note that you'll still be paying a little bit extra per month for some cheap Apple tech.
Verizon iPhone 16 Pro deal
Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon
Verizon's best-ever iPhone 16 Pro deal is back again this week, with the carrier currently offering the device for free alongside any of its MyPlan unlimited plans. As before, no trade-ins are needed here and the basic Welcome Unlimited plan is also covered in the eligibility. That means it's possible to get up to four devices on a plan for just $120 per month ($30/mo each). In addition, Verizon is also throwing in a free iPad and Apple Watch, although note you will have to pay a little extra per month for cellular lines if you claim these freebies.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
