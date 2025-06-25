Verizon is no stranger to iPhone deals but the carrier tends to switch out its offerings relatively regularly. Right now, however, we've just hit another sweet spot in terms of value.

Of particular note is the carrier's deal on the iPhone 16 Pro, which is currently available for free without the usual trade-in on any of the carrier's MyPlan unlimited plan. That includes the basic Welcome unlimited plan, which is one of the cheaper 'big carrier' unlimited plans out there right now.

Running for 36 months, the Welcome Unlimited plan starts at $65/mo for a single line but includes significant multi-line discounts. With this particular deal, it's possible to get four lines for just $30/mo with free devices to boot.

In addition, you can also bundle in a free iPad and Apple Watch as bonus gifts, which is another regular promotion at the carrier. While potentially excellent, note that you still need to pay for the accessory cellular lines when you claim these devices. Depending on your plan, these can be relatively cheap, but note that you'll still be paying a little bit extra per month for some cheap Apple tech.

Verizon iPhone 16 Pro deal

