This could be either the best or worst iPhone 17 Pro color
- A video of an iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit in orange has leaked
- This shade is far more eye-catching than most Pro iPhone colors
- Viewers are very mixed on whether it's a good color or not
Leaks suggest that – along with understated black, white, and dark blue shades – the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max might be sold in orange, and now a video has given us our best look yet at a dummy unit in that color.
Shared by leaker Majin Bu, you can see that this is quite a striking shade, and far more colorful than Apple’s Pro models tend to be. Whether it’s a good color is more debatable – Bu says it “looks so good”, but many of the replies to their post are a lot more negative.
@AnxiousHolly, for example, said “this looks hideous”, while @black0nder said “the worst color in iPhone history”. But @YSL_Laurentttt said “Let that be official and I’m getting the 17 Pro”, and @vernons said “if it really looks like that, it could be the winner in this year's upgrade.” So, this really does seem to be a love-it-or-hate-it shade.
A good move
Whatever you think of this specific color choice, though, we’d say it’s a positive sign that Apple might offer such a shade, as it could mean the company is getting more comfortable with the idea that its Pro phones don’t always have to be sold in smart, understated shades.
We’ve long been calling for more colorful premium phones, so perhaps Apple is finally listening. But whether we’ll see more might depend on how well this orange shade sells.
And that’s assuming Apple really does launch an iPhone 17 Pro in this color. For now, we’d take this rumor with a pinch of salt, but we should find out soon, as the iPhone 17 series is likely to land in early September, with one leak pointing to September 9.
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
