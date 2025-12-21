Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, December 21 (game #924).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #925) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RUSH

PIN

PLAYING

LATER

GREETING

CYA

RASH

COMING

WAVE

BUSINESS

FUTURE

BROW

WHIT

FOLLOWING

MEMBERSHIP

SURGE

NYT Connections today (game #925) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Incoming

Incoming GREEN: Expected soon

Expected soon BLUE: Made of stiff paper

Made of stiff paper PURPLE: Missing a colorful letter

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #925) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INFLUX

GREEN: SUBSEQUENT

BLUE: KINDS OF CARDS

PURPLE: COLORS MINUS LAST LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #925) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #925, are…

YELLOW: INFLUX RASH, RUSH, SURGE, WAVE

RASH, RUSH, SURGE, WAVE GREEN: SUBSEQUENT COMING, FOLLOWING, FUTURE, LATER

COMING, FOLLOWING, FUTURE, LATER BLUE: KINDS OF CARDS BUSINESS, GREETING, MEMBERSHIP, PLAYING

BUSINESS, GREETING, MEMBERSHIP, PLAYING PURPLE: COLORS MINUS LAST LETTER BROW, CYA, PIN, WHIT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

My mistake was in putting COMING in place of RASH in what became a collection of words meaning INFLUX.

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one to mix up words from the yellow and green groups, as they seem very similar.

But let’s not concentrate on that; before my yellow-green confusion came a color triumph. I saw CYA first and initially thought that we might be looking for printer ink colors, but the reality was a little more straightforward. Congrats if you joined the purple-first club too. Let’s all tell random strangers how clever we are.

