Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, December 27 (game #930).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #931) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DUSKY

SPRING

STILL

PERRIER

BOX

STATIONARY

GEAR

ENVELOPE

NOODLE

RATCHET

TUBE

STATIC

PAWL

CONSTANT

SOXER

MAILER

NYT Connections today (game #931) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: In the post

In the post GREEN: Hold it

Hold it BLUE: Analog engineering

Analog engineering PURPLE: Altered canines

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #931) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONTAINERS FOR SHIPPING

GREEN: UNMOVING

BLUE: MECHANICAL WATCH PARTS

PURPLE: DOGS WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #931) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #931, are…

YELLOW: CONTAINERS FOR SHIPPING BOX, ENVELOPE, MAILER, TUBE

BOX, ENVELOPE, MAILER, TUBE GREEN: UNMOVING CONSTANT, STATIC, STATIONARY, STILL

CONSTANT, STATIC, STATIONARY, STILL BLUE: MECHANICAL WATCH PARTS GEAR, PAWL, RATCHET, SPRING

GEAR, PAWL, RATCHET, SPRING PURPLE: DOGS WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED DUSKY, NOODLE, PERRIER, SOXER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The first task today was ignoring the very obvious collection of water types – SPRING, STILL, and PERRIER – positioned temptingly along the first row of tiles.

Fortunately I managed to resist and saw instead that STILL had some partners in STATIC, STATIONARY and CONSTANT.

After getting the green group and with PERRIER still in play, I deduced that it must be something to do with the word rather than what it represented – but it was sounding out NOODLE and DUSKY that helped me find all of the DOGS WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED; Terrier was the breed hiding in the guise of the gassy French water.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, December 27, game #930)

YELLOW: AIRLINE CLASSES BUSINESS, ECONOMY, FIRST, PREMIUM

BUSINESS, ECONOMY, FIRST, PREMIUM BLUE: VOCATION CALLING, CRAFT, LINE, TRADE

CALLING, CRAFT, LINE, TRADE GREEN: ATTRIBUTE CITE, CREDIT, NAME, REFERENCE

CITE, CREDIT, NAME, REFERENCE PURPLE: ENDING WITH ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES DECIDER, NAMESAKE, REPORT, VILLAGER