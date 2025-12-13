Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, December 13 (game #916).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #917) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DUCKLING

COLONEL

NAPOLEON

PRINCESS

CALF

PIGLET

EMPEROR

FAWN

GUSH

MERMAID

CHALK

PORKY

PRAISE

WOULD

BABE

FLATTER

NYT Connections today (game #917) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Wax lyrical about someone

Wax lyrical about someone GREEN: Fairytale characters

Fairytale characters BLUE: A missing sound

A missing sound PURPLE: Animal characters

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #917) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LAY IT ON THICK

GREEN: HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSON FIGURES

BLUE: SILENT "L"

PURPLE: FICTIONAL PIGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #917) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #917, are…

YELLOW: LAY IT ON THICK FAWN, FLATTER, GUSH, PRAISE

FAWN, FLATTER, GUSH, PRAISE GREEN: HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSON FIGURES DUCKLING, EMPEROR, MERMAID, PRINCESS

DUCKLING, EMPEROR, MERMAID, PRINCESS BLUE: SILENT "L" CALF, CHALK, COLONEL, WOULD

CALF, CHALK, COLONEL, WOULD PURPLE: FICTIONAL PIGS BABE, NAPOLEON, PIGLET, PORKY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Purple groups about Greek mythology, grammar or New York sports go completely over my head, but if the topic is FICTIONAL PIGS I will see it straight away.

BABE and PIGLET were the obvious duo and PORKY is from Looney Tunes but NAPOLEON was a guess. Initially I thought it was one of the pigs in Angry Birds but Google has informed me he features in George Orwell's Animal Farm.

Getting the hardest group first helped me avoid the baby animals trap and bring the game to a quick ending with another silent letter group and LAY IT ON THICK.

