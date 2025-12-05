Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, December 5 (game #908).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #909) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MODERATE

MONITORSHIP

AVERAGE

CAR

NEWTON

INCREDIBLE

MEAN

TEMPER

STANDARD

TOADY

COOL

MINION

SETTLE

ADDERALL

MONSTER

PAR

NYT Connections today (game #909) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Middling

Middling GREEN: Calming words

Calming words BLUE: Singular members of animated films

Singular members of animated films PURPLE: Words that begin with animals

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #909) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: NORM

GREEN: MOLLIFY

BLUE: MEMBER OF A TITULAR GROUP IN AN ANIMATION FRANCHISE

PURPLE: STARTING WITH HERPETOFAUNA

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #909) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #909, are…

YELLOW: NORM AVERAGE, MEAN, PAR, STANDARD

AVERAGE, MEAN, PAR, STANDARD GREEN: MOLLIFY COOL, MODERATE, SETTLE, TEMPER

COOL, MODERATE, SETTLE, TEMPER BLUE: MEMBER OF A TITULAR GROUP IN AN ANIMATION FRANCHISE CAR, INCREDIBLE, MINION, MONSTER

CAR, INCREDIBLE, MINION, MONSTER PURPLE: STARTING WITH HERPETOFAUNA ADDERALL, MONITORSHIP, NEWTON, TOADY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’ll be honest, I wasn’t thinking of words STARTING WITH HERPETOFAUNA when I collected ADDERALL, MONITORSHIP, NEWTON, and TOADY together. But I was thinking that they all had types of animals at the beginning.

This, though, is one of the things I love about Connections – that it can simultaneously make you feel dumb and send you down a Googling rabbit hole of knowledge.

That said, I was disappointed that I didn’t get the blue group from the beginning, especially after watching the three Pixar movies in the list dozens of times.

