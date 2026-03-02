Microsoft HoloLens is arming the soldier of the future – but not in the way you might think
The US Air Force has given the HoloLens a new lease of life
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- Microsoft's military HoloLens project wasn't a total waste after all
- The US Air Force has found new use for the headsets in loading and balancing aircraft
- The VR headset can provide visual cues to indicate unsecure cargo
Microsoft offered its HoloLens goggles to the US Army back in 2018 as a battlefield heads-up display to enhance situational awareness.
While the kit was capable of offering navigational data, building layouts, and fields of fire to soldiers - users complained of suffering from headaches, nausea, and eye-strain during testing.
While Microsoft has since handed the project over to Anduril, some HoloLens headsets have found a new lease of life helping the US Air Force load aircraft.
Balancing an aircraft from behind a desk
Outside of the glamour of the Air Force that films like Top Gun aim to portray, much of the Air Force’s job is logistics - and that means loading and unloading aircraft across the globe. In the words of General Dwight D. Eisenhower, “You will not find it difficult to prove that battles, campaigns, and even wars have been won or lost primarily because of logistics.”
Now, loading an aircraft is one thing, but balancing it is another. An unbalanced load can throw off all the regular flight characteristics a pilot would expect from an aircraft they have flown for thousands of hours before - with deadly outcomes. The problem is, the airmen with the skills and knowledge required to properly balance an aircraft can’t be on every airbase at all times.
To solve this, the Air Force and Army teamed up to use the HoloLens VR goggles to turn any enlisted man into a qualified aircraft loading expert from anywhere in the world - all they need is a HoloLens, a laptop, and a Wi-Fi connection.
The development and practical application of this new augmented reality is being used by the 724th Air Mobility Squadron, based in Aviano, Italy, who have been assisting the Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade, based in Vicenza, Italy, in the safe loading and balancing of aircraft.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
725th Air Mobility Squadron superintendent, Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Sewejkis explained that a year was spent working with Microsoft to iron out the wrinkles in the software. “Now it's plug and play. We can connect [from] anywhere just using the HoloLens, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a laptop,” Sewejkis explained.
A qualified airman can now sit behind a laptop anywhere in the world and see through the eyes of the person loading the plane, pointing out any irregularities in how cargo is secured or balanced in real time with visual cues through the headset.
While the headsets may not do much to help the external reputation of the much beloved Chair Force, the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing, parent of 724, stated that the technology helps to “increase the speed of maneuver to sustain joint force lethality across the competition continuum.”
➡️ Read our full guide to the best office chairs
1. Best overall:
Branch Verve
2. Best for long hours:
Sihoo Doro C300
3. Best for back pain:
Steelcase Leap
Benedict has been with TechRadar Pro for over two years, and has specialized in writing about cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and B2B security solutions. His coverage explores the critical areas of national security, including state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, critical infrastructure, and social engineering.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, providing him with a strong academic foundation for his reporting on geopolitics, threat intelligence, and cyber-warfare.
Prior to his postgraduate studies, Benedict earned a BA in Politics with Journalism, providing him with the skills to translate complex political and security issues into comprehensible copy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.