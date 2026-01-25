Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, January 25 (game #959).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #960) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FOSTER

COW

BADGE

MILK

RABBI

RATTLE

FIELD

MOOS

SQUEEZE

CLOSE

RUFFLE

FLEECE

WEAVER

DRAIN

GOA

BUFFALO

NYT Connections today (game #960) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Take advantage of someone

Take advantage of someone GREEN: Stir up a situation

Stir up a situation BLUE: Silver screen females

Silver screen females PURPLE: Beasts with missing end

Need more clues?

NYT Connections today (game #960) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EXPLOIT

GREEN: DAUNT

BLUE: ICONIC ACTRESSES

PURPLE: MAMMALS MINUS LAST LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #960) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #960, are…

YELLOW: EXPLOIT DRAIN, FLEECE, MILK, SQUEEZE

DRAIN, FLEECE, MILK, SQUEEZE GREEN: DAUNT BUFFALO, COW, RATTLE, RUFFLE

BUFFALO, COW, RATTLE, RUFFLE BLUE: ICONIC ACTRESSES CLOSE, FIELD, FOSTER, WEAVER

CLOSE, FIELD, FOSTER, WEAVER PURPLE: MAMMALS MINUS LAST LETTER BADGE, GOA, MOOS, RABBI

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

An interesting but tricky game today, with lots of crossovers. I was on the right track with DAUNT, although I thought it was more about pressuring someone, so I had BADGE instead of BUFFALO.

After that came up as 'one away', it clicked that the word I was looking for was BADGER – which led me to see the other three words that were MAMMALS MINUS LAST LETTER.

I had an interesting late-night experience with a BADGER last year, when I woke up to one in the early hours who had tipped over our trash and was rummaging around amid the rubbish and rather than run away – I thought they were shy animals – it stared me down, before reluctantly rolling away like a boss.

