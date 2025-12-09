Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, December 9 (game #912).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #913) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WHY

YES

DEAR

SWEET

YEAR

COPY

SUCKER

DUMMY

FAKE

GRACIOUS

YELLOW

CANDY

MERCY

LOLLY

DUPE

HEAVENS

NYT Connections today (game #913) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Surprised expression

Surprised expression GREEN: Unreal

Unreal BLUE: A treat

A treat PURPLE: The letter after X

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #913) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: "MY GOODNESS!"

GREEN: IMITATION

BLUE: CONFECTION

PURPLE: WHAT "Y" MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #913) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #913, are…

YELLOW: "MY GOODNESS!" DEAR, GRACIOUS, HEAVENS, MERCY

DEAR, GRACIOUS, HEAVENS, MERCY GREEN: IMITATION COPY, DUMMY, DUPE, FAKE

COPY, DUMMY, DUPE, FAKE BLUE: CONFECTION CANDY, LOLLY, SUCKER, SWEET

CANDY, LOLLY, SUCKER, SWEET PURPLE: WHAT "Y" MIGHT MEAN WHY, YEAR, YELLOW, YES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

My mistake was trying to put together a quartet of words that roughly meant loser, so I had DUMMY, DUPE, SUCKER and FAKE. Thankfully the “one away” pop up led me to the correct answer.

SUCKER then found its way into my second group, due to its other meaning as lollipop.

With eight tiles left, I got the purple group just by thinking that all the Y words had to be linked somehow and added WHY because it sounds like Y, but I had no confidence that it would be correct.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, December 9, game #912)

YELLOW: BEAR IN MIND CONSIDER, COUNT, FACTOR, INCLUDE

CONSIDER, COUNT, FACTOR, INCLUDE GREEN: STRIPED ANIMALS CLOWNFISH, HONEYBEE, TIGER, ZEBRA

CLOWNFISH, HONEYBEE, TIGER, ZEBRA BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH RAINBOWS DOROTHY GALE, LEPRECHAUN, PRIDE, UNICORN

DOROTHY GALE, LEPRECHAUN, PRIDE, UNICORN PURPLE: BEGINNING WITH NUMBER HOMOPHONES FIEVEL, FOREHEAD, TOUCAN, WONDER