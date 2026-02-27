Synthwave trio Gunship has released the new single Tell Me When the World Stops Ending

It was created for the upcoming video game John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

“When John Carpenter calls… you answer," the band said

British synthwave trio Gunship has released a new single, Tell Me When the World Stops Ending, created for upcoming zombie shooter John Carpenter's Toxic Commando.

Described as the band's "most ferocious track yet" the song blends a retro synth line with heavy-hitting riffs and a catchy chorus that implores the listener to "tell me when the world stops ending."

Tell Me When the World Stops Ending - YouTube Watch On

It seems like the perfect accompaniment to the bombastic over-the-top action of Toxic Commando. Developed by Saber Interactive in collaboration with John Carpenter, the legendary filmmaker known for horror hits like Halloween and The Thing, the game challenges up to four co-op players to face off against the endless undead hordes spawned by an evil sludge god.

A composer himself, Carpenter has worked with Gunship in the past and appeared on songs like Tech Noir and Tech Noir 2. “When John Carpenter calls… you answer," Gunship said.

“We grew up utterly obsessed with John’s films and his iconic soundtrack work. His artistry has been a constant source of inspiration and continues to shape the music we create as Gunship," the group continued.

"Having been fortunate enough to collaborate with him on two of our own tracks, saying yes when we were invited to contribute to his video game was an instant 'hell yeah!'”

Toxic Commando is set to launch on March 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S and Series S, though PC players can get an early taste of the game in a Steam Next Fest demo that's available now.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To immerse yourself in the world ahead of launch you can stream Tell Me When the World Stops Ending via all major music services including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.