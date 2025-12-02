Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, December 2 (game #905).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #906) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LOBBY

PRESS

ROCKET

RECEPTION

CHARM

PIANO

APPEAL

RING

IRON

CHAIN

FUNCTION

CAMPAIGN

PARTY

MACHO

BANGLE

EVENT

NYT Connections today (game #906) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Jingle jangle pieces

Jingle jangle pieces GREEN: Get togethers

Get togethers BLUE: Putting on political pressure

Putting on political pressure PURPLE: Masculine hits from the glam era

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #906) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF JEWELRY

GREEN: SOCIAL GATHERING

BLUE: PETITION (FOR)

PURPLE: "___ MAN" SONGS FROM THE '70S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #906) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #906, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF JEWELRY BANGLE, CHAIN, CHARM, RING

BANGLE, CHAIN, CHARM, RING GREEN: SOCIAL GATHERING EVENT, FUNCTION, PARTY, RECEPTION

EVENT, FUNCTION, PARTY, RECEPTION BLUE: PETITION (FOR) APPEAL, CAMPAIGN, LOBBY, PRESS

APPEAL, CAMPAIGN, LOBBY, PRESS PURPLE: "___ MAN" SONGS FROM THE '70S IRON, MACHO, PIANO, ROCKET

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

As a former music journalist and vinyl collector the purple group was perfect for me, especially as PIANO (Man) and ROCKET (Man) are two of my all time favorite songs – less so MACHO (Man) and IRON (Man).

That said, it is a thrill to get a shiny new purple-first badge.

Thankfully the other groups were equally straightforward today, although I did waver a little bit over connecting LOBBY and RECEPTION as I got down to the final eight.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, December 2, game #905)

YELLOW: APPROXIMATE BALLPARK, BROAD, GENERAL, ROUGH

BALLPARK, BROAD, GENERAL, ROUGH GREEN: MILD OATHS FRICK, FUDGE, SHOOT, SUGAR

FRICK, FUDGE, SHOOT, SUGAR BLUE: MLB PLAYER ANGEL, MET, RAY, ROYAL

ANGEL, MET, RAY, ROYAL PURPLE: FAMILY MEMBER NICKNAME PLUS A LETTER BROW, DADA, MOMA, SISI