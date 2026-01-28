Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, January 28 (game #962).

NYT Connections today (game #963) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GOREY

SILVERSTEIN

GRIZZLY

BEAR

GRIMM

GOLDILOCKS

STAIN

SCARRY

FIBERGLASS

SMUG

BED

LINER

FOUNDATION

STUMBLER

BRONZER

PORRIDGExx

NYT Connections today (game #963) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Cosmetics

Cosmetics GREEN: Components of fairytale

Components of fairytale BLUE: Items to consume water from

Items to consume water from PURPLE: Sounds rough

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #963) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MAKEUP

GREEN: FEATURED IN GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS

BLUE: ENDING WITH DRINKING VESSELS

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF WORDS MEANING "BRUTAL"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #963) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #963, are…

YELLOW: MAKEUP BRONZER, FOUNDATION, LINER, STAIN

BRONZER, FOUNDATION, LINER, STAIN GREEN: FEATURED IN GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS BEAR, BED, GOLDILOCKS, PORRIDGE

BEAR, BED, GOLDILOCKS, PORRIDGE BLUE: ENDING WITH DRINKING VESSELS FIBERGLASS, SILVERSTEIN, SMUG, STUMBLER

FIBERGLASS, SILVERSTEIN, SMUG, STUMBLER PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF WORDS MEANING "BRUTAL" GOREY, GRIMM, GRIZZLY, SCARRY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Sometimes a group of words that seem obvious are an actual group, like today’s FEATURED IN GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS – which included both GOLDILOCKS and BEAR.

Other times a group that seems obvious – like Tuesday’s collection of Batman-related words – is just a red herring. I suppose this is part of the joys and frustrations of Connections.

My mistake came in collecting what I thought were all children’s story authors – SCARRY, GOREY, GRIM, and SILVERSTEIN. Fortunately, the one away gave me a shot at cobbling together a group that became HOMOPHONES OF WORDS MEANING "BRUTAL".

