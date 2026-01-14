Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, January 14 (game #948).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #949) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CEREAL

STATIC

MELTED

SNOW

LEVITATE

SALT

PATRON

SHOVEL

HOSE

STATIONARY

SPADE

JACKAL

FROZEN

RAKE

DANDRUFF

STILL

NYT Connections today (game #949) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Used to tame plants

Used to tame plants GREEN: Not budging

Not budging BLUE: A shared crystal structure

A shared crystal structure PURPLE: Doubly manly

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #949) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GARDENING TOOLS

GREEN: UNMOVING

BLUE: THINGS THAT COME IN FLAKES

PURPLE: WORDS FORMED BY TWO MEN'S NAMES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #949) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #949, are…

YELLOW: GARDENING TOOLS HOSE, RAKE, SHOVEL, SPADE

HOSE, RAKE, SHOVEL, SPADE GREEN: UNMOVING FROZEN, STATIC, STATIONARY, STILL

FROZEN, STATIC, STATIONARY, STILL BLUE: THINGS THAT COME IN FLAKES CEREAL, DANDRUFF, SALT, SNOW

CEREAL, DANDRUFF, SALT, SNOW PURPLE: WORDS FORMED BY TWO MEN'S NAMES JACKAL, LEVITATE, MELTED, PATRON

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

I regret not taking a leap to get the purple group today, as the first thing I spotted as I looked over the tiles were the men’s names in MELTED and PATRON.

Alas, I failed to spot that they – along with LEVITATE and JACKAL – were WORDS FORMED BY TWO MEN'S NAMES. Kudos if you got that one.

The rest of the groups were fairly straightforward, once you avoided the trap of putting together a snow-themed quartet.

