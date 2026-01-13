Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, January 13 (game #947).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #948) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FROSTY

SNOWMAN

AUCTION

RAINMAKER

FIRM

MOVIE

CLIENT

MISTLETOE

FAST

PARTNER

SECURE

ACCOUNT

USER

TREATMENT

TIGHT

CONSUMER

NYT Connections today (game #948) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Held in position

Held in position GREEN: One who pays

One who pays BLUE: Meteorological beginnings

Meteorological beginnings PURPLE: Open without sound

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #948) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FIXED

GREEN: RECEIVER OF GOODS OR SERVICES

BLUE: STARTING WITH WEATHER CONDITIONS

PURPLE: SILENT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #948) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #948, are…

YELLOW: FIXED FAST, FIRM, SECURE, TIGHT

FAST, FIRM, SECURE, TIGHT GREEN: RECEIVER OF GOODS OR SERVICES ACCOUNT, CLIENT, CONSUMER, USER

ACCOUNT, CLIENT, CONSUMER, USER BLUE: STARTING WITH WEATHER CONDITIONS FROSTY, MISTLETOE, RAINMAKER, SNOWMAN

FROSTY, MISTLETOE, RAINMAKER, SNOWMAN PURPLE: SILENT AUCTION, MOVIE, PARTNER, TREATMENT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Like many, I suspect, I spotted the John Grisham novels RAINMAKER, FIRM, and CLIENT in the grid, but without a fourth tile I resisted the temptation to guess.

I was tricked, however, into thinking that there was a legal grouping – so I incorrectly connected FIRM, PARTNER, ACCOUNT and CLIENT before looking elsewhere.

STARTING WITH WEATHER CONDITIONS seemed a little too obvious at the start of the game, but with just eight tiles left I took the plunge, but I wished I’d seen the purple/hardest group sooner as it’s rarely that easy.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, January 13, game #947)

YELLOW: PRESENT GO-WITHS BOW, CARD, GIFT WRAP, RIBBON

BOW, CARD, GIFT WRAP, RIBBON GREEN: JOSTLE ELBOW, PRESS, SHOULDER, SHOVE

ELBOW, PRESS, SHOULDER, SHOVE BLUE: ACCESSORIES FOR MR. MONOPOLY BOWTIE, CANE, MONEYBAG, TOP HAT

BOWTIE, CANE, MONEYBAG, TOP HAT PURPLE: PARTS OF THE FOOT PLUS STARTING LETTER OTOE, PARCH, RANKLE, WHEEL