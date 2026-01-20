Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, January 20 (game #954).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #955) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

THROW

CRIB

COPY

NEWSPAPER

PIRATE

CAVE

BOTTLE

MOBILE

BLANKET

CAN

LIFT

SIGNAL

SHAM

SUIT

CARDBOARD

BOX

SHEET

NYT Connections today (game #955) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Trash them to use again

Trash them to use again GREEN: Covers

Covers BLUE: Steal and claim as your own

Steal and claim as your own PURPLE: Bruce Wayne stuff

Need more clues?

NYT Connections today (game #955) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

YELLOW: ITEMS TO RECYCLE

GREEN: BEDDING

BLUE: PLAGIARIZE

PURPLE: BATMAN'S "BAT" THINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #955) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #955, are…

YELLOW: ITEMS TO RECYCLE BOTTLE, CAN, CARDBOARD BOX, NEWSPAPER

BOTTLE, CAN, CARDBOARD BOX, NEWSPAPER GREEN: BEDDING BLANKET, SHAM, SHEET, THROW

BLANKET, SHAM, SHEET, THROW BLUE: PLAGIARIZE COPY, CRIB, LIFT, PIRATE

COPY, CRIB, LIFT, PIRATE PURPLE: BATMAN'S "BAT" THINGS CAVE, MOBILE, SIGNAL, SUIT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

The blue PLAGIARIZE group came together quickly for me today, before I hit a wall and struggled.

I made both my mistakes trying to collect what became the green BEDDING group, getting 'one away' both times before abandoning it. Had I known what a SHAM was then it would have been a lot easier, but instead I tried NEWSPAPER and CARDBOARD BOX, thinking the group was more to do with covering than sleeping.

My triumph was getting BATMAN’S “BAT” THINGS. It was one of those purple groups that didn’t make me feel more clever, but that did provide comfort that all my years watching The Adventures of Batman were not in vain.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, January 20, game #954)

YELLOW: INTERTWINE LACE, TWIST, WEAVE, WIND

LACE, TWIST, WEAVE, WIND GREEN: KINDS OF BEES BUMBLE, CARPENTER, HONEY, KILLER

BUMBLE, CARPENTER, HONEY, KILLER BLUE: FAMOUS BRIDGES BROOKLYN, GOLDEN GATE, RIALTO, TOWER

BROOKLYN, GOLDEN GATE, RIALTO, TOWER PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "HANKER FOR" CRAVEN, DESIREE, NEEDLE, WANTON