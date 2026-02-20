Bluepoint Games, the studio behind the modern remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls , has been shuttered by PlayStation

The company acquired Bluepoint in 2021

Sony CEO Hermen Hulst has suggested "rising development costs" was a factor in the studio's closure

PlayStation has shut down Bluepoint Games, the studio responsible for the modern remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, five years after acquiring it.

That's according to Bloomberg, which confirmed the closure with PlayStation, and reported that an estimated 70 employees will be affected when the studio officially closes next month.

"Bluepoint Games is an incredibly talented team and their technical expertise has delivered exceptional experiences for the PlayStation community,” a PlayStation spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg. "We thank them for their passion, creativity and craftmanship."

The shutdown comes after PlayStation canceled Bluepoint's live-service God of War project, which it had been working on until January 2025, and reportedly spent the last year pitching new ideas before it was closed down.

Bluepoint Games was behind the terrific remakes of several PlayStation titles, including the aforementioned 2018 remake of Shadow of the Colossus and the 2020 Demon's Souls remake, after which the studio was acquired in 2021.

It also developed the God of War Collection, Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hermen Hulst has since released an internal statement regarding the studio closure (via Stealth40k), suggesting that "rising development costs" were a factor in Bluepoint's shutdown.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"As I mentioned in the December Town Hall, 2025 had some strong highlights within PlayStation Studios. Ghost of Yotei launched to critical and commercial success, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach further showcased our commitment to narrative excellence, and Helldivers 2 and MLB The Show continue to drive on-going player engagement and revenue," Hulst said.

"At the same time, we're operating in an increasingly challenging industry environment. Rising development costs, slowed industry growth, changing player behaviour, and broader economic headwinds are making it harder to build games sustainably.

"To navigate this reality, we need to continue adapting and evolving. We've taken a close look at our business to ensure we're delivering today while still well-positioned for the future. As a result, we will be closing Bluepoint Games in March."

Hulst continued: "This decision was not made lightly. Bluepoint is an incredibly talented team, and their technical expertise has delivered exceptional experiences for the PlayStation community. I want to thank everyone at Bluepoint for their creativity, craftsmanship, and commitment to quality. Where possible, we will work to find opportunities for some impacted employees within our global network of studios."

The Sony CEO goes on to say that the company is "confident in the direction" it's headed, and it has a "robust roadmap for FY26, with much to look forward to in the months ahead."

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.