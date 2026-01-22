Ubisoft is undergoing major structural changes

This involves the cancellation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Several other titles have reportedly been canceled or delayed

Ubisoft is undergoing a large-scale restructuring effort which sadly involves the shelving of some projects and major delays for others.

Arguably the most high-profile cancellation as a result of this process is The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. This would-be remake faced a famously troubled development period, with Ubisoft having already restarted the project and pushed its release window back to 2026.

As reported by IGN, Ubisoft has canceled six games in total (including The Sands of Time) and delayed seven more. Reportedly, three of these titles are all-new IPs, while another would have been a mobile game.

As for the seven games that have received delays, little information is available at present. However, it's possible that one of them could be the long-rumored Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake.

As part of this restructuring process, Ubisoft has shuttered its Stockholm and Halifax divisions. The former contributed to the development of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, while the latter was a mobile game studio.

In a statement to IGN, Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet said: "We went through a thorough review of projects across December [and] January, with the current market evolution in mind — which is consistently more selective.

"You've seen the last quarter showing a never-before-seen level of competition. Competition and selection is here to stay. [...] When you are coming in number one, number two, with great content quality in a given segment, then you can have a very strong reward in terms of player reception and financial performance. That's what really informed our pipeline review. We selected what would be the best projects to put the Creative Houses in the best position to succeed in that market."

The restructure involves Ubisoft splitting its various development divisions into five distinct 'Creative Houses'. We know that Vantage Studio will head up the company's most lucrative franchises; those being Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

Meanwhile, Creative House 2 will look after Ubisoft's various shooters including Ghost Recon and The Division. Creative House 3 will manage live service games, such as For Honor, The Crew, and potentially Trackmania.

CH4 is one a lot of you will probably have your eyes on, as this will be where Ubisoft's single-player outings are formed. The likes of Rayman, Prince of Persia, and even Beyond Good & Evil 2 will be managed here.

Lastly is Creative House 5, the casual and family-friendly division. Expect Just Dance and various card and board game adaptations to be managed here.

