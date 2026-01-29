A new Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake leak has appeared online in the form of a collectible statue

It's claimed that the statue will be released this year alongside the long-rumored game

Ubisoft responded to the leak with an image of the famous GTA San Andreas meme, which reads, "Ah s***, here we go again"

Ubisoft has officially acknowledged the ongoing Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake rumors in a rather unconventional way after another leak appeared online.

For years now, there have been reports that a modern remake of Black Flag has been in the works, with new leaks appearing every other month to keep the rumor mill alive. One fan seemingly uncovered a domain registered to Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced recently, and it was claimed that the game would launch before March 31.

Now, the latest leak in the long-running story appears to be a collectible statue featuring Black Flag's protagonist Edward Kenway, which appeared for sale on the thrift app Vinted (via IGN).

X / Twitter user 'TheRealZephryss' shared images of the statue, writing, "This might be the new Edward Kenway figurine for the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake. A guy on Vinted is selling a brand new Edward Kenway figurine and claims it’s releasing this year."

Usually, rumors and leaks are typically ignored by game developers and publishers, but it seems that Ubisoft may be leaning into the speculation.

In response to the post, the official Assassin's Creed account shared the iconic screenshot from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, which has now been turned into a viral meme, showing the game's Carl Johnson saying, "Ah s***, here we go again."

RUMOR ⚠️This might be the new Edward Kenway figurine for the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake.A guy on Vinted is selling a brand new Edward Kenway figurine and claims it’s releasing this year. pic.twitter.com/kBcNxzkrLQJanuary 27, 2026

Is this verification that a Black Flag remake is on the way? Or is it Ubisoft simply playing into the ongoing rumors? Either way, we have no official confirmation just yet, so hold on to your pirate hats.

As IGN notes, however, the statue's appearance follows a hint from collectible company Pure Arts, which suggested last year that it was working on something for Black Flag and it would surface in the not-too-distant future because "there is something going on."

Close-ups of the statue, in fact, do show the logos for Ubisoft and Pure Arts, with a copyright mark registered for 2026, but fans will have to wait to see if the leak holds any truth.

Rumors that the 2013 game was getting remade first surfaced in June 2023, with more recent reports suggesting the game will reportedly remove the original's modern-day plotlines.

Following rumors that the game would release before March 31, fans were hopeful that the game would officially be unveiled this month during Xbox's Developer Direct.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, and now many believe that the game could be shadowdropped. There's also speculation that the game has been delayed following Ubisoft's big shake-up last week that saw the cancellation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and five more games.

