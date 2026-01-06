The long-rumored Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake could finally be announced soon, as leaked domain registration surfaces online
Other rumors claim the game could be released before March 31, 2026
- The Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag remake has leaked again online
- A fan has seemingly uncovered the domain registered to Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
- The domain was registered one day after The Game Awards on December 12, 2025
The long-rumored Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake could finally be announced soon, after the game's domain name seemingly leaked online.
As reported by PSU, the domain registration was spotted by X / Twitter user 'TheHiddenOneAC', who said, "I was checking to see if Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced had a domain registered, and it does. It was registered recently, only 25 days ago.
"It’s registered through GANDI SAS, a French registrar that’s always been Ubisoft’s default, and they use it all the time across their IPs like Far Cry, Prince of Persia, Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, Just Dance, and so on."
It appears that the domain was registered one day after The Game Awards 2025 on December 12, suggesting that an announcement could be imminent.
I was checking to see if Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced had a domain registered, and it does. It was registered recently only 25 days ago.It’s registered through GANDI SAS, a French registrar that’s always been Ubisoft’s default, and they use it all the time across their… pic.twitter.com/J4QhnWJhCYJanuary 3, 2026
According to an Insider Gaming report, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will launch before March 31, 2026, which means the game could be announced, well, anytime between now and then. There's also the possibility of a shadowdrop, although that's not usually Ubisoft's thing.
Rumors of the remake of the 2013 game first surfaced in June 2023, and new details have been cropping up ever since. More recently, the game will reportedly remove the original's modern-day plotlines.
Elsewhere, Ubisoft has reportedly appointed Batman: Arkham Origins' director Benoit Richer as the lead on Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.