The Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag remake has leaked again online

A fan has seemingly uncovered the domain registered to Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

The domain was registered one day after The Game Awards on December 12, 2025

The long-rumored Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake could finally be announced soon, after the game's domain name seemingly leaked online.

As reported by PSU, the domain registration was spotted by X / Twitter user 'TheHiddenOneAC', who said, "I was checking to see if Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced had a domain registered, and it does. It was registered recently, only 25 days ago.

"It’s registered through GANDI SAS, a French registrar that’s always been Ubisoft’s default, and they use it all the time across their IPs like Far Cry, Prince of Persia, Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, Just Dance, and so on."

It appears that the domain was registered one day after The Game Awards 2025 on December 12, suggesting that an announcement could be imminent.

I was checking to see if Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced had a domain registered, and it does. It was registered recently only 25 days ago.It’s registered through GANDI SAS, a French registrar that’s always been Ubisoft’s default, and they use it all the time across their… pic.twitter.com/J4QhnWJhCYJanuary 3, 2026

According to an Insider Gaming report, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will launch before March 31, 2026, which means the game could be announced, well, anytime between now and then. There's also the possibility of a shadowdrop, although that's not usually Ubisoft's thing.

Rumors of the remake of the 2013 game first surfaced in June 2023, and new details have been cropping up ever since. More recently, the game will reportedly remove the original's modern-day plotlines.

Elsewhere, Ubisoft has reportedly appointed Batman: Arkham Origins' director Benoit Richer as the lead on Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe.

