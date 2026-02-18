WordPress has a new AI assistant to help you build your dream website

WordPress.com now uses AI to make site layout changes with natural language prompts

Nano Banana image generation and editing is integrated with the media library

It's available to use now, but you need to turn it on in settings

Set against a background of other AI-powered website builders, WordPress.com has launched its own AI Assistant, and it covers more than just generating copy.

The company explains its new assistant will be able to understand a site's content and layout, therefore users can make more complex changes with simple natural language prompts.

"No copy-pasting, no prompt engineering, and no code to figure out what to do with," Head of AI Ronnie Burt wrote in a blog post.

WordPress.com launches its own AI Assistant

WordPress.com highlighted three key areas where its AI Assistant can help: creating and editing content with context, generating and tweaking images, and colleague-style collaboration. Some of the changes handled include adjusting layouts, styles, colors, fonts and page structure, as well as other copy-related tasks like generating and translating text.

On the page editor front, WordPress.com shows examples of the AI Assistant making changes based on pretty loose, unspecific commands, such as 'Make this section feel more modern and spacious'.

Besides generating text, AI Assistant can also generate and edit images using Google's Nano Banana models directly within the media library without having to use third-party platforms.

Burt also pointed to the new block notes editor that launched with WordPress 6.9, which provides colleagues with a space to collaborate and share comments. Unsurprisingly, the AI Assistant also plays a role here, where it can do things like fact-check or make edit suggestions.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

WordPress AI Assistant is now generally available, but users must opt in via Sites > Settings > AI tools. Sites already built using the AI website builder option will have AI Assistant enabled by default.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.