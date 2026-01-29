Duda's new feature tackles the biggest issues of AI-generated websites

Duda launches “Populate Template with AI” to improve AI-generated websites

Feature injects tailored content into templates without altering layout or structure

The tool ensures high Core Web Vital scores, boosting SEO and site performance

Website builder platform Duda just introduced a new feature that aims to solve a big problem with AI-generated websites.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Duda said that most AI-generated and “vibe-coded” websites suffer from the same ailments - repetitive designs, insecure, and unoptimized code.

In order to address it, the company built a new feature called “Populate Template with AI”. It works by analyzing the structure of a website template in order to identify opportunities for content injection. Then it updates text and widgets with new content, while making sure it stays relevant to the specific client for whom the website is being built.

The overall structure and layout of the website do not change in the process, Duda says, and stresses that the process can further be tweaked by giving the AI instructions on style or tone. The AI can also be given directives to highlight specific selling points or to avoid certain phrases or clichés.

Rolling out to partners

The tool, which Duda claims is an “industry-first”, will first be available to Duda’s partners via an API, before its global rollout.

The company also says that since the foundational template is built using its website architecture (as opposed to being AI-generated itself), the sites will retain the highest average Core Web Vital scores in the industry. This should help the website’s visibility and overall search engine optimization.

Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) has made a grand entrance into the world of website development, completely transforming the industry. Most of the best website builders nowadays offer an AI chatbot, giving designers, agencies, and individuals an easy and conversational way to create and modify websites. Besides being used for design, AI is also being used to populate the sites with content, images, and other vital elements.

