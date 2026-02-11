A report claims that a Resident Evil 5 remake might be revealed tomorrow

Its evidence is a "new" ESRB rating for an Xbox Series X and Series S version of the game

The rating isn't actually new, though, so a reveal seems unlikely

Rumors are swirling ahead of the upcoming PlayStation State of Play livestream, with some claiming that a Resident Evil 5 remake might be on the cards.

The evidence, according to Kotaku, is a "new" listing on the ESRB website with an age rating for an Xbox Series X and Series S version of the game, which seems to line up with the event tomorrow.

The problem? This listing isn't actually new, and checking snapshots on Internet Archive reveals that it's been live since as early as February last year.

An image from Internet Archive (via the Wayback Machine) showing the ESRB page in question - note the timeline at the top shows February 10, 2025. (Image credit: Internet Archive)

There's also the fact that there are multiple Resident Evil games listed as having unreleased Xbox Series X and Series S releases that have conveniently left out of the report. This includes Resident Evil Revelations, Revelations 2, and 6.

Presumably, Capcom isn't preparing to unveil remakes of all of those games at once tomorrow.

The prospect of a Resident Evil 5 remake reveal goes against the claims of a reliable Resident Evil leaker too, who says that Code: Veronica will be the next game to receive the remake treatment.

It also doesn't really make much sense given the imminent release of Resident Evil Requiem. It simply isn't plausible that Capcom would want to unveil a new remake so close to the launch of the next flagship instalment and potentially impact its sales.

Of course, there is still a slim chance that one will be shown in spite of all this - but I wouldn't bet any money on it. We'll have to wait and see tomorrow.

