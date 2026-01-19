A prominent leaker claims that a Resident Evil – Code: Veronica remake will be announced this year

They previously accurately leaked Resident Evil Requiem details ahead of launch

Code: Veronica first released back in 2000 for the Dreamcast

A prominent leaker has claimed that Resident Evil – Code: Veronica will be the next game in the series to get the remake treatment.

Originally released in 2000 for the Dreamcast, Code: Veronica is an underrated spin-off that stars protagonists Claire and Chris Redfield. Set shortly after the events of Resident Evil 2 and 3, it focuses on two new deadly T-Virus outbreaks in a remote prison island and Antarctic research facility.

Although far from perfect, the game represented many significant firsts for the series. It relied on real-time 3D environments rather than the pre-rendered backgrounds found in its predecessors and featured a more dynamic camera system.

Roughly a year after its Dreamcast launch, an updated version of the game called Resident Evil: Code Veronica X was released for PlayStation 2, and subsequently Nintendo GameCube. This version of the game later came to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, then PlayStation 4 where it's still available today.

There have been rumors of a potential remake for some time, but the latest hint comes from long-time Resident Evil leaker 'Dusk Golem'. Responding to a question on X, they claimed that a Resident Evil 5 remake is not on the cards this year.

Instead, they "promise" that a Code: Veronica remake "is going to be announced".

No, there is NOT a Resident Evil 5 Remake that's going to be announced this year. Instead, later this year a RE Remake that starts with "(C)" & ends "(ode Veronica)" is going to be announced, I promise you.Her thing is something else not a remake of RE5. https://t.co/RCO05v6QS3January 17, 2026

The same user accurately leaked a number of details about the then unannounced Resident Evil Requiem back in June 2025 - though you should still of course take this claim with a pinch of salt.

We'll just have to wait and see whether Capcom has a Code: Veronica remake in store...

