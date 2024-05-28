Resident Evil Zero and Code Veronica remakes are reportedly in development

Capcom is reportedly working on Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil - Code: Veronica remakes.

As reported by IGN, this comes from X / Twitter user 'AestheticGamer1' - or 'Dusk Golem' who said today that the publisher is focusing its attention on remakes of Resident Evil Zero and Code Veronica.

IGN said it has corroborated that both games are the next Resident Evil titles scheduled be rleeased, but Capcom has yet to comment on the reports.

'Dusk Golem' started the thread by saying he would "wipe expectations of RE9 [Resident Evil 9] being announced this summer period" and that rumors he has heard suggest that the game's announcement is "further away".

The user continues by saying that Resident Evil 1: Remake rumors are untrue and that "as I know RE:1 is not in any form of development at all right now" nor is Resident Evil 5: Remake.

"RE9 is pushed back to late 2025/2026," 'Dusk Golem' said. "If everything I've heard is correct, which I fully believe it is, & I know others have hinted this & I'm not the first to say this publicly actually just its not caught on, there's actually a remake of Resident Evil Zero & Code Veronica in development right now."

Resident Evil - Code: Veronica launched in 2000 for the Sega Dreamcast and features fan-favorites Claire Redfield and her brother Chris Redfield as the playable protagonists. Resident Evil Zero released a few years later in 2002 for GameCube and focuses on the story of Rebecca Chambers and Billy Coen.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It seems Capcom is continuing with it's ongoing Remake scheme, while also aiming to release at least one brand-new Resident Evil title every few years.

The most recent original game to be released was Resident Evil Village in 2021- the eighth instalment in the mainline series, followed by the long-awaited remake of the beloved Resident Evil 4 last year which went on to sell more than 6.48 million copies.