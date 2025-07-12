Prime Day sales are drawing to a quick close, but if you’re late to the game and are still looking for a good deal on a great TV, I’ve got three to recommend that I’ve reviewed and can vouch for.

• Check out Amazon's full sale

There are great deals to be had in the Amazon Prime Day sales on the best TVs from brands like Samsung, Hisense, and TCL, including some of the best mini-LED TVs. But the good deals are not just limited to Amazon.

I’ve found big discounts such as the 50-inch Samsung QN90C for $786 (was $1,499.99) at Walmart, the 65-inch Hisense U8QG for $997.99 (was $1,498) at Amazon, and the 65-inch TCL QM8K for $999.99 (was $1,499.99) at Best Buy. These are fantastic prices for TVs that provide such a high level of performance.

Amazon Prime Day under-$1,000 TV deals

Samsung 55-inch QN90C: was $1,499.99 now $786 at Walmart This Prime Day-adjacent Walmart deal on the 50-inch Samsung QN90C (a 2023 model) drops its price to $786. That's an impressive deal for a TV with high brightness and a full suite of gaming features, including four HDMI ports with 4K 120Hz support. The QN90C series is quickly disappearing, so this may be your last chance to score a deal on this TV.

Hisense 65-inch mini-LED TV: was $1,498 now $987.99 at Amazon This Prime Day discount chops 33% off the original price of the 65-inch version of the Hisense U8QG – an unmissable deal on Hisense’s best new mini-LED TV for 2025. In our Hisense U8QG review, we praised it for its incredibly bright and colorful picture, as well as its refined local dimming, which resulted in deep and detailed shadows. It's a great all-around TV for watching sports and movies, and with three HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 165Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro, and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ gaming. It's also an excellent choice for gamers.

TCL 65-inch QM8K: was $2,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's deal discount knocks $1,500 off the price of the 65-inch QM8K. That's an astonishing deal for a 65-inch mini-LED with high brightness, refined local dimming, and impressive gaming features, including two HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 144Hz support. Our QM8K review is still in the works, but we can confidently say this is a deal not to be missed.

The Samsung QN90C is a 2023 model, but its brightness rivals that of current Samsung mini-LED TVs, and it also features the same Ultra Viewing Angle technology found on 2025 Samsung TVs, making it a great option for watching sports in bright rooms. It’s also a great TV for gaming, thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support and Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which offers cloud-based gaming from apps like Xbox.

The Hisense U8QG is Hisense’s flagship mini-LED TV for 2025, and it has an incredibly bright picture with effective local dimming and an anti-reflection screen. It also has both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and a good suite of gaming features, including three HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 165Hz support.

The TCL QM8K is the company’s flagship mini-LED for 2025 and delivers an incredibly bright picture with refined local dimming. A 4.1.2-channel ‘Audio by Bang & Olufsen’ built-in speaker system delivers potent sound for a TV, and it also features two HDMI 2.1 ports with 4k 144Hz support for gaming. My TCL QM8K review is currently in the works.