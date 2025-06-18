When you regularly review TVs as part of your job, some make a strong impression, and you actually miss having them around when they get packed up and sent back post-review.

I’ve considered some of the best TVs I’ve reviewed over the past year and have come up with a list of three that made a big impression on me, mostly due to their picture quality, but also in some cases, sound quality and features. All three happen to be getting sizeable discounts right now at Amazon, so it’s as good a time as any to pick them up if you’re in the market for a new TV.

With Amazon Prime Day approaching (July 8-11), I might normally advise holding off from pulling the trigger on a TV purchase until then. But these prices are all record lows for these TVs, and I don’t expect them to get any better on Prime Day, a sales event where Amazon mostly directs buyers toward its own Amazon Fire TV-branded TVs.

LG C4 OLED

The LG C4 is the company’s mid-range OLED TV offering, and it’s still available alongside the LG C5, a newer model from the company. In our LG C5 review, we didn’t find it to be significantly different from its predecessor, a factor that greatly enhances the C4’s value.

When I tested the C4, I was very impressed with its picture, which balanced better-than-average brightness for an OLED TV with strong contrast and rich color. It has a new Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode that gives you direct-approved picture settings out of the box, and it’s also a gaming powerhouse with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 120Hz, along with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and 4K Dolby Vision gaming.

The C4 is available in screen sizes ranging from 42- to 83 inches, but the current Amazon deal is for the 42-inch model, which has hit a record-low price. This compact size would make the C4 a great TV for dorm room gaming, or for a smaller room or bedroom where you want a TV with way better than average picture quality.

TCL QM851G mini-LED

The TCL QM851G is one of the brightest TVs I’ve tested. That high brightness makes it a great TV for watching daytime sports, while its anti-reflective screen means you can also watch movies in bright lighting conditions without worrying about screen glare.

TCL has really focused on improving the local dimming performance of the QM851G’s mini-LED backlight, which means shadows appear deep and highly detailed. The built-in sound quality is significantly better than what you typically get with TVs, thanks to the QM851G’s Onkyo-designed 80-watt, 2.1.2-channel speaker system, which features up-firing Dolby Atmos speakers located on the left and right sides of the TV’s back edge.

I reviewed the 75-inch version of the TCL QM851G, but Amazon’s current deal is for the 65-inch size. At $899, a record-low price first hit back in December 2024, the 65-inch QM851G is one of the best TV deals going, and I can guarantee you’ll be impressed with the level of performance you’re getting for the money.

Panasonic Z95A OLED

(Image credit: Future)

The Panasonic Z95A was among the first TVs released by the company when it re-entered the US TV market back in 2024. Naturally, I was excited to have the chance to review this flagship OLED model, which has a strikingly bright picture for an OLED TV courtesy of its MLA (micro lens array) display panel, the same one used in the LG G4.

Along with a fantastic picture (I gave it 5 out of 5 stars in my review), the Z95A also has strikingly good sound. The Z95A’s 5.1.2-channel, 160W speaker array was tuned by Panasonic’s sister audio company Technics, and its sound is about as clear, dynamic, and immersive as built-in TV audio systems get. This is truly one TV that doesn’t need to be paired with one of the best soundbars.

The 65-inch Z95A hit a record-low $1,997 price back in May, and it still sits there. That’s a fantastic deal for a TV that looks and sounds this good, and it's quite a bit less than what you’ll pay for equivalent 2024 flagship OLED TVs from LG and Samsung. This is one TV deal I’d strongly recommend taking advantage of before it’s gone.

