I test TVs, and the Panasonic Z85A for under $1,000 is the best OLED TV deal ahead of Memorial Day

There are many good deals on the best OLED TVs ahead of Memorial Day, but as someone who reviews TVs professionally, the one that caught my eye is the 65-inch Panasonic Z85A for $999.99 (was $1,799.99) at Amazon.



That’s an $800 discount on an OLED TV that earned four out of five stars in our Panasonic Z85A review. It’s also a record-low price for the Z85A, which compares favorably to the company’s considerably more expensive Panasonic Z95A flagship model in terms of picture quality and features.

Today's best Memorial Day OLED TV deal

Panasonic 65-inch Z95A: was $1,799.99 now $999.99 at Amazon Panasonic’s mid-range Z85A OLED TV is getting an $800 discount in Amazon’s Memorial Day sale, knocking its price down to $999.99. That’s a fantastic deal for a TV that earned 4 out of 5 stars in our Panasonic Z85A review, and one that offers many of the same features found in the company’s more expensive flagship Z95A OLED. This is a record-low price for the Z85A, so don’t wait to take advantage of Amazon’s deal.

TechRadar’s benchmarks of the Z85A found it to offer similar brightness levels to other mid-range OLED TVs such as the Sony Bravia 8, though it trails a bit there behind the LG C4, another excellent mid-range OLED option. Otherwise, our review called out the Z85A’s “spectacular color reproduction” and noted that its “black levels, shadow detail and contrast were also superb.”

Gaming is another area where the Z85A excels, with 4K 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia GSync) and ALLM all supported. And its built-in 2.1-channel, 50W speaker array, while less impressive than the 5.1.2-channel array on the flagship Z95A, delivers reasonably potent sound with punchy bass.

As mentioned above, there are plenty of good OLED TV sales currently going on at Amazon, but a 65-inch OLED of this quality at a record-low $999.99 price is simply unbeatable. If you’re looking for a great TV deal in the Memorial Day sales, I’d jump on this one before it’s gone, or before Amazon runs out of stock.

More Memorial Day TV deals

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8: was $2,299.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Sony's 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $800 discount, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,499.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon Thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sale, you can now get LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,296.99. That's a $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has dropped the 48-inch model to $549.99 - an incredible, record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do, and its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Hisense 65-inch U7N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $748 now $699.99 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is a serious value for the money. This budget-priced 65-inch mini-LED TV offers a full array of gaming features—4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM—and an impressive picture, with solid backlight control and brightness along with vibrant colors and punchy contrast. $699.99 is a fantastic deal for a 65-inch TV, but for one that offers this level of quality, it's a steal.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LED tech offers. It features full array local dimming and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and features like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD FreeSync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can now find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price ever.

