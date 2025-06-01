There's never been a better time to buy an OLED TV - clearance prices from $599.99
Record-low prices from Samsung, LG, and Sony
As someone who writes about TV deals for a living, I can confidently say that there's never been a better time to buy an OLED display. Brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung have all just released new 2025 models, which means you can find massive discounts on older-model OLED TVs, with prices starting at just $599.99.
I've listed today's seven best OLED TV deals below, all of which include record-low prices and over $2,000 in savings. Thanks to recent Memorial Day sales, prices dropped even further, and they're still live today, allowing you to score rare discounts on best-rated OLED displays.
A few stand-out offers include TechRadar's best-rated OLED TV, LG's 65-inch C4, on sale for its lowest price yet, $1,299.99, Samsung's highly-rated 77-inch S95D OLED TV on sale for $2,499.99, thanks to a $2,100 discount, and LG's popular 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $599.99.
Shop more of today's best OLED TV deals below, and keep in mind that stock is limited, and with these prices, they might not stick around for long.
Today's 7 best OLED TV deals
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
The Samsung S90C OLED was last year's best-rated TV, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $989 - an incredible price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super-slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's $1,500+ price cut.
Thanks to Amazon's leftover Memorial Day sale, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV is still on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a whopping $1,400 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,196.99, thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Samsung's best OLED TV deal is the 65-inch S90D OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a massive $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Sony's 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV has an impressive $700 discount at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $1,599.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now. While expensive, it's worth every penny, thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's deal from Samsung brings the 77-inch model down to $2,499.99, thanks to an enormous $2,100 discount.
You can see more of today's best TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc.
