There's never been a better time to buy an OLED TV - clearance prices from $599.99

As someone who writes about TV deals for a living, I can confidently say that there's never been a better time to buy an OLED display. Brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung have all just released new 2025 models, which means you can find massive discounts on older-model OLED TVs, with prices starting at just $599.99.



I've listed today's seven best OLED TV deals below, all of which include record-low prices and over $2,000 in savings. Thanks to recent Memorial Day sales, prices dropped even further, and they're still live today, allowing you to score rare discounts on best-rated OLED displays.



A few stand-out offers include TechRadar's best-rated OLED TV, LG's 65-inch C4, on sale for its lowest price yet, $1,299.99, Samsung's highly-rated 77-inch S95D OLED TV on sale for $2,499.99, thanks to a $2,100 discount, and LG's popular 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $599.99.



Shop more of today's best OLED TV deals below, and keep in mind that stock is limited, and with these prices, they might not stick around for long.

Today's 7 best OLED TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon Thanks to Amazon's leftover Memorial Day sale, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV is still on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a whopping $1,400 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,196.99, thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung Samsung's best OLED TV deal is the 65-inch S90D OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a massive $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

