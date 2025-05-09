I've been writing about the LG C3 OLED TV since its release in 2023. Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, it's a fan favorite here at TechRadar and a top seller with our audience.



Amazon just made the 65-inch model more affordable than ever by dropping the price to $1,196.99 (originally $2,499.99). That's a record-low price and an incredible deal for a big-screen OLED display from a reputable brand.



The LG C3 OLED TV was released in 2023 and is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG C4. Despite its age, it's packed with premium features, including LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a comprehensive webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.



I not only recommend this deal because of the sheer value, but also because it's also in danger of becoming extinct. Thanks to the new 2025 TV releases, I don't know how long third-party retailers like Amazon will keep the OLED display in stock.

Today's best cheap OLED TV deal: LG's 65-inch C3

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount at Amazon. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

