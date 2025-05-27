Memorial Day sales are over, but this Samsung S90D OLED TV is still at a record-low price

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale may be officially over, but the retailer still has massive price cuts on dozens of TVs, including the successor to our pick for the best overall Samsung TV. Right now, you can get the Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED TV for $1,299.99 (was $2,699.99).

Even though we recommend the 65-inch model, you'll find significant discounts on several different sizes between 42 and 83 inches. At our chosen size, though, it's excellent value for money for a large, capable and high-quality TV.

Just note that you won't get the benefit of the brighter QD-OLED models on smaller screen sizes, just on those 55 inches or bigger. If you're worried about width, the slim, bezel-free design makes it easier to fit onto TV stands and tables.

Today's best Samsung OLED TV deal

Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D is the successor to our best overall Samsung TV and our 2023 TV of the Year. It's everything the S90C was and more, now for $300 off at Best Buy. The 65-inch model is a good fit for living rooms and other shared spaces. The S90D comes in sizes between 42 and 83 inches, but only sizes over 55 inches include the QD-OLED panel with OLED HDR Plus, which gives maximum control over brightness and contrast. It's also a good choice for a gaming TV thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports and refresh rates up to 144Hz.

The Samsung S90D is the mid-range OLED model between the S85D and S95D. Even though it can't compare to the brightness and overall quality of the premium Samsung S95D, it's a happy middle ground between the two ends of the spectrum.

It features OLED HDR Plus, which precisely controls brightness and contrast based on what's on the screen, and a 4K AI upscaling mode for further tuning image quality.

It can also work well as a gaming TV. The Samsung S90D features four HDMI 2.1 ports and a refresh rate that can reach up to 144Hz. That helps with minimizing lag and any kind of blur, so you get the smoothest and most responsive experience on your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Besides the Samsung S90D, I'd recommend browsing our best OLED TVs and seeing if any of them can compete for a better deal now that this year's Memorial Day sales are over.