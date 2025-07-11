Qantas confirms 5.7 million customers impacted by data breach

Qantas suffered a cyberattack in early June 2025

A thorough investigation has now placed the number of affected individuals at 5.7 million

Passwords and payment data is safe, but crooks took names, addresses, and other PII

Qantas has confirmed sensitive information on 5.7 million customers was exfiltrated in the recent cyberattack it suffered.

Australia’s largest airline said it recently spotted an intrusion after a threat actor targeted a call center, and accessed a third-party customer servicing platform. Initially claiming that six million people were affected, Qantas has now came forward with more precise figures.

In a press release published on the company’s website, it said the attackers took four million customer names, email addresses, and Qantas Frequent Flyer details. For the remaining 1.7 million, they also stole postal addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, gender, and meal preferences.

Scattered Spider

Credit card details, personal financial information, passport details, as well as passwords, PINs, and other login details, were not compromised, since the data wasn’t even held by the company, Qantas confirmed.

It said that it had started notifying affected customers of the breach, and urged them to remain vigilant and independently verify the identity of unsolicited callers.

The company did not say who the threat actors were, or if they tried to deploy any ransomware.

However the incident shares many similarities with other attacks recently made by the group known as Scattered Spider, a financially motivated hacking group known for targeting large US companies using social engineering and SIM-swapping techniques.

This group has not yet claimed responsibility for this attack - but in recent weeks, multiple reports have emerged of airlines being hit by cyberattacks, with Hawaiian Airlines confirmed suffering an attack and both WestJet and GlobalX suffering the same fate recently too. The FBI even released an advisory, warning US companies about Scattered Spider activities.

At press time, there was no evidence that the stolen data was released to the wild. Still, Qantas said it continues “actively monitoring” the web, with the help of specialist cybersecurity experts.