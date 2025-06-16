WestJet investigating possible cyberattack - make sure your data is safe

WestJet says it is experiencing a cyber-incident

Airline confirms it is addressing the issue, but disruptions are possible

No one assumed responsibility yet

WestJet has apparently suffered a cyberattack which has disrupted some of its services, including impacting the airline’s website and mobile app.

The company confirmed the news in a security advisory posted on its website, noting, "WestJet is aware of a cybersecurity incident involving internal systems and the WestJet app, which has restricted access for several users."

"We have activated specialized internal teams in cooperation with law enforcement and Transport Canada to investigate the matter and limit impacts."

Reader offer: Get 60% off RoboForm password manager New users can take advantage of RoboForm’s exclusive deal and get 60% off the Premium Plan. With this deal, you can get unlimited password storage, one-click login & autofill, password sharing, two-factor authentication for added protection, cloud backup, and emergency access for trusted contacts. To claim this deal, visit this link and sign up for the Premium Plan to lock in this huge discount.

Operations stable

The company did not share any other additional details - so we don’t know who the threat actors are, when the breach actually took place, how it happened, or what its goal was.

No one has assumed responsibility for the attack as of press time.

In an update published on June 15, the airline said some guests may “temporarily encounter intermittent interruptions or errors while using the WestJet app and/or WestJet.com,” adding that it is working on resolving the issues.

“Our operations remain safe and stable and are not impacted by the situation. WestJet is grateful to our guests, our people and our partners for their support and patience. Regular updates will continue to be provided as more details can be shared.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although not specifically stated, when cyberattacks disrupt networks in this way, and render some services unusable, it usually ends up being a ransomware attack. These attacks encrypt data on key systems, making them inaccessible. At the same time, the attackers exfiltrate key information to use as leverage during the negotiation process.

Companies shut down their systems to prevent further damage, additional encryptions, or file transfer.

WestJet is one of Canada’s biggest airlines, operating around 180 aircraft and serving around 100 destinations in almost 30 countries.

Via BleepingComputer